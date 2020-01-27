The Volokh Conspiracy

Congratulations to Our Own Sam Bray, Cited Repeatedly in Justice Gorsuch's Nationwide Injunction Concurrence

Today's opinion concurring in the issuance of the stay, also joined by Justice Thomas, comes in Dep't of Homeland Security v. N.Y.; Sam's article is Multiple Chancellors: Reforming the National Injunction, 131 Harv. L. Rev. 417 (2017). I'll let Sam or others blog on the substance, but I just wanted to congratulate Sam on the citations.

