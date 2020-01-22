Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton Over 'Russian Asset' Comments

The lawsuit might be good politics, but it's bad for free speech.

|

Hawk dressed in dove white?
Tulsi Gabbard (KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/Newscom)

Dark horse presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D–Hawaii) has filed an eyebrow-raising lawsuit against Hillary Clinton for defamation over comments the former Secretary of State made on a podcast suggesting that Gabbard was a Russian stooge.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday morning in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York claims that Clinton's comments have damaged Gabbard and democracy itself.

"Clinton had no basis for making her false assertions about Tulsi—and indeed, there is no factual basis for Clinton's conspiracy theory," reads Gabbard's complaint. "Tulsi brings this lawsuit to ensure that the truth prevails and to ensure this country's political elites are held accountable for intentionally trying to distort the truth in the midst of a critical Presidential election."

In October 2019, Clinton appeared on the podcast Campaign HQ, where she, while not mentioning Gabbard by name, implied that the Hawaiian representative was being "groomed" by the Republicans to launch a disruptive third-party bid, something that would apparently delight the Russian government.

"She's the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far. And, that's assuming [2016 Green Party candidate] Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she's also a Russian asset. Yeah, she's a Russian asset," said Clinton on the podcast.

When asked the following day if these comments were about Gabbard, a Clinton spokesperson said, "If the nesting doll fits."

In November, Gabbard sent a letter to Clinton threatening her with a defamation suit unless she retracted her comments. With no retraction forthcoming, Gabbard is making good on her threat.

Her lawsuit asks that Clinton be made to pay damages, and, incredibly, that the court issue an injunction prohibiting the "publication or republication" of Clinton's Russian asset comments.

This is not the first unconventional lawsuit filed by Gabbard during her presidential campaign. She also sued Google for violating her First Amendment rights after the company briefly suspending her Google Ads account following a July Democratic debate.

Obviously the First Amendment's free speech protections don't restrict the actions of private corporations. Gabbard's Google lawsuit, Reason's Billy Binion noted at the time, was more about capitalizing on anti-Big Tech animus than making substantive legal claims.

The presidential contender's lawsuit against Clinton similarly seems to be motivated by political considerations.

Gabbard has made opposition to U.S. interventionism—and the support it has among Clinton-style Democrats—the signature issue of her campaign. Her lawsuit gives her an opportunity to throw some spicy disses in that direction.

Gabbard, her lawsuit notes, is running for the same office that Clinton "has long coveted, but has not been able to attain." The 2016 Democratic nominee is also referred to as "a cutthroat politician by any account." (Tell us how you really feel, Tulsi!)

Ironically, for all the injury that she is claiming, Gabbard actually saw a poll bump after Clinton's remarks. That's because all publicity is good publicity when you are running a long shot campaign for president. Clinton's comments got Gabbard's name in the news, increasing her visibility to voters. The lawsuit seems like a calculated attempt to replicate that result.

Whether her lawsuit has any legal merit is something the courts will have to decide, a decision that will turn in part on whether Clinton was making a factual assertion, or if she was engaging in good old-fashioned political hyperbole.

Regardless of how the legal battle shakes out, one politician suing another over their rhetoric is not healthy. Democracy requires that people can say nasty, even untrue, things about their opponents and rivals without the fear of being dragged into court.

Should that become the norm, courts (not voters) will decide the acceptable parameters of political speech and debate.

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.22.2020 at 11:03 am

    Gabbard goes so far to insist she’s not a Russian asset, it actually strengthens the case she’s a Russian asset.

    Like when people loudly deny they’re racists, which only proves their racism.

    #GabbardRussia

  2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    January.22.2020 at 11:07 am

    The defamation suit is one thing, but the prohibition on publishing the comments is something else altogether.

    Fuck her for that, courts don’t get to decide what the newspaper publishes.

    1. John
      January.22.2020 at 11:23 am

      So if I punch you in the face, a court can’t tell me to stop doing it?

  3. Last of the Shitlords
    January.22.2020 at 11:10 am

    Indeed…….. a well disciplined Russian asset.

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=S06nIz4scvI

  4. Sevo
    January.22.2020 at 11:11 am

    If she wins, where does Trump start?

  5. Don't look at me!
    January.22.2020 at 11:11 am

    Eating their own.

  6. Dillinger
    January.22.2020 at 11:14 am

    they’ll settle at mediation.

  7. AlbertP
    January.22.2020 at 11:14 am

    The lawsuit is ridiculous, but it is entertaining to see the Dems feasting on each other’s still-warm political corpses. (Yeah, and I find it equally so when the Repubs do the same.)

    1. John
      January.22.2020 at 11:15 am

      It is not a ridiculous lawsuit. Clinton accused her of being a traitor. Why is it ridiculous to sue someone over that? How is Gabbard supposed to clear her name?

      1. Dillinger
        January.22.2020 at 11:16 am

        battery.

      2. Longtobefree
        January.22.2020 at 11:31 am

        Bring back dueling

        1. Dillinger
          January.22.2020 at 11:38 am

          even better. give H a fair shot.

  8. John
    January.22.2020 at 11:14 am

    It is great for free speech. Free speech should not be a licence to lie anymore than the right to bear arms should be a license to shoot people. If you slander someone, you should have to pay the damage your speech does. To say otherwise is to deny the responsibility that necessarily comes with freedom.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      January.22.2020 at 11:19 am

      Disaffected, inconsequential clingers are among my favorite faux libertarians.

      1. John
        January.22.2020 at 11:21 am

        Everyone knows you don’t understand the concepts being discussed her. You are dumb as a post. Why do you feel the need to remind everyone of something they already know?

        I am the only person on here who is willing to tell you that you have a problem. Why don’t you listen?

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
          January.22.2020 at 11:26 am

          Open wider, John. I am going to begin to enjoy watching you swallow obsequiously as your betters shove progress down your bigoted, vanquished throat.

          1. Commenter_XY
            January.22.2020 at 11:29 am

            Reverend, I think you need a visit from your alter egos…. 🙂

          2. John
            January.22.2020 at 11:33 am

            You need to look into getting on some meds. Being stupid makes life hard enough. You don’t need the other challenges you appear to have.

    2. Commenter_XY
      January.22.2020 at 11:29 am

      If you slander someone, you should have to pay the damage your speech does. To say otherwise is to deny the responsibility that necessarily comes with freedom.

      Precisely.

      Crooked Hillary said what she said. Nobody forced her to. She chose to. The accusation of being a Russian stooge would be especially vile to any serviceman/servicewoman. Are you kidding me?

  9. SIV
    January.22.2020 at 11:15 am

    This is what happens when the public sector claims a monopoly and outlaws private sector solutions.

    Defamation suits are a poor substitute for dueling.

    1. Zippy
      January.22.2020 at 11:31 am

      Ok, this is a duel – or cage match – I’d like to see

  10. Mickey Rat
    January.22.2020 at 11:17 am

    Yeah, it was just a weird coincidence that Google suspended her account just as interest in her was trending. It is so unfortunate.

    So, should the concepts of slander, libel and defamation exist as enforceable legal concepts? Since that seems to be the thrust if this argument.

  11. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    January.22.2020 at 11:18 am

    Good politics?

    What’s the political future for ‘favorite “Democrat” of FreeRepublic, RedState, Stormfront, and Putin?

    If this isn’t an audition for a Fox News spot it is confirmation that Tulsi Gabbard is dumb even for a clinger.

    1. John
      January.22.2020 at 11:23 am

      Her political future is very bright. At some point someone is going to have to pick up the pieces left by the toothless, ignorant rednecks after they are done destroying the party. Gabbard is in a very good position to do that.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        January.22.2020 at 11:28 am

        Predictions from a guy who figures bigoted, superstitious, half-educated clingers are going to win the culture war are always fascinating.

    2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      January.22.2020 at 11:27 am

      Well said, Art.

      I mean, can you believe Gabbard actually called Hillary Clinton — literally the most qualified Presidential candidate ever — a “warmonger”? There’s absolutely no place in the liberal-libertarian mainstream for such talk.

      #StillWithHer

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        January.22.2020 at 11:30 am

        Tulsi Gabbard can call Hillary Clinton a warmonger.

        She doesn’t get to censor those who note that she is a Russian stooge, a bigot, and a political loser.

        May the better ideas win. Of course, that’s easy for me to say, because my ideas have been winning for more than a half-century and are positioned to continue to win against the impotent wailing of clingers.

        1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
          January.22.2020 at 11:45 am

          “a political loser”

          Precisely.

          The Democratic Party needs fewer losers like Tulsi Gabbard and more winners like Hillary Clinton. Did you know she got more total votes than any white male candidate in history?

    3. North49
      January.22.2020 at 11:40 am

      You know more than Democrats get to vote in the general election right? Yes, she’s a candidate that has broad appeal to more than just tds dems; if tds dems were smart, they would see that as an asset. Funny how her women of color intersectional status means nothing to the woke left if she’s also willing to stand up to the military industrial complex. I really thought trump starting wwiii with iran would get the dems to give her a second chance, but turns out they love war even more than they hate trump. Who knew?

  12. leninsmummy
    January.22.2020 at 11:25 am

    Interesting. I’m curious where this could go.

    I do think it’s a good thing for Tulsi to call Clinton on her fantastic accusations of Russians spies in the highest levels of both Republican and Democratic parties. Russian spies everywhere!

    And to think, this paranoid sociopath was almost president…

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      January.22.2020 at 11:33 am

      Gabbard was called a patsy for Russians, not a spy.

      Mostly because it appears she not only is a Russian stooge but indeed welcomes that status.

  13. Dillinger
    January.22.2020 at 11:32 am

    if she was Tulsi from the Block she wouldn’t receive 1A protection why should she get it simply for being a candidate?

    1. North49
      January.22.2020 at 11:43 am

      Apparently, in 2020 America being a democratic candidate means you can’t be investigated for corruption, why not test the legal theory that it also means you can’t be called names? Worth a shot!

  14. Cyto
    January.22.2020 at 11:33 am

    This lawsuit might be damaging to free speech – depending on the outcome.

    But the ludicrous way that politicians are getting away with slandering others these days is much, much more damaging to our political system and freedom of speech. Clinton accusing Gabbard of being a Russian asset is small potatoes in this game.

    Clinton’s team and the Obama administration didn’t just call Trump a Russian asset…. they used the power of the government to attempt to frame him and his team as such. Something that we have recently learned was invented out of whole cloth by operatives in the FBI and “another agency” in order to justify spying on the Trump team. Well, not whole cloth. They got some scraps of cloth from the faked up “dossier” that Clinton and the DNC paid a former British spy to get from Russian spies.

    And I get that it is in vogue in the press these days to just pretend that none of that actually happened and skip on to the question of just how much was Trump working with the Russians before he obstructed the investigation and then moved on to getting the Ukrainians to smear Biden – but that sordid affair was a much more egregious and damaging threat to our political system and freedoms than some speech-stifling lawsuit over an obvious lie by Clinton.

    1. John
      January.22.2020 at 11:37 am

      Reason cares more about protecting the media guild than the do about anything else. It will be a very bad day for the media if courts ever start holding people responsible for lying. That is why reason thinks this is “bad for free speech”.

      Saying people should be responsible for the damage caused by their lies is not bad for free speech. It is good for free speech and certainly good for political discourse.

  15. Ragnarredbeard
    January.22.2020 at 11:35 am

    “The lawsuit might be good politics, but it’s bad for free speech.”

    Yeah, not seeing how suing someone for lying about them is bad for free speech.

    Know what’s bad for free speech? Letting assholes lie about people without repercussions.

  16. Longtobefree
    January.22.2020 at 11:35 am

    “Democracy requires that people can say nasty, even untrue, things about their opponents and rivals without the fear of being dragged into court.”

    OK Christian, explain how democracy REQUIRES that deliberate lies go forth unchallenged. I call bullshit. You tell deliberate lies with the clear intention of influencing the election, and you get dragged into court. THAT is what democracy requires.

    1. John
      January.22.2020 at 11:39 am

      History proves that statement to be completely untrue. The courts in this country have always recognized libel and slander as torts. Even post NYT v. Sullivan, there has never been a “its okay to lie in politics” exception to these torts. Christian is either lying or completely ignorant of the subject or both.

  17. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.22.2020 at 11:37 am

    Publicly accusing someone of being a traitor (an actionable offense) for the explicit purpose of hurting her campaign is pretty serious business. Maybe Hillary should shut the fuck up and relegate herself to the dustbin of history.

  18. Inquisitive Squirrel
    January.22.2020 at 11:38 am

    I guess I have mixed feelings about this. I am all for the most free speech that can exist without causing actual damage to people (e.g. yelling fire in a crowded theater without an actual fire). But, I am getting really tired of our post-truth world. Most especially, I’m getting tired of politicians being able to literally accuse their opponents and those they don’t like of damn near anything without the slightest repercussion. Therefore, it seems to me, as with all rights, there is a required responsibility when it comes to free speech. You are allowed to speak, but you are not allowed to lie and defame anyone you choose with no consequence.

    This is a tough one for me.

  19. Cyto
    January.22.2020 at 11:41 am

    The 2016 Democratic nominee is also referred to as “a cutthroat politician by any account.” (Tell us how you really feel, Tulsi!)

    That counts as a vicious insult in your book? In today’s political climate?

    Sheesh.

    Clinton, on her 2016 primary opponent, long after having “defeated” him:

    “Nobody likes him,” Clinton says. “Nobody wants to work with him; he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

    In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday, Clinton was asked if that assessment still holds.

    “Yes, it does,” she replied.

    “It’s not only him,” Clinton continued. “It’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women.”

    She added: “I really hope people are paying attention to that, because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [but he] seems to really be very much supporting it.”

    But how dare anyone call her “cutthroat”!?!

Please to post comments