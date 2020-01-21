Police

Kentucky Lawmaker Wants To Give Police the Power to Detain People Who Don't Answer Their Questions

It’s an attempt to bypass Fourth and Fifth Amendment protections by insisting it’s not an arrest.

|

Totally not being arrested right now
(Arne9001 / Dreamstime.com)

A Kentucky lawmaker wants to grant police in his state the power to detain a person for two hours if he or she declines to offer up identification or answer an officer's questions while they're investigating possible criminal activity. Lawyers? Miranda warnings? Forget about them.

The bill was introduced by state Sen. Stephen Meredith (R–Leitchfield), and civil rights lawyers are warning that it could open a big, nasty, easily abusable, unconstitutional can of worms.

The bill states that the person who is being detained by police in this process is not considered under arrest, which appears to be a mechanism to try to keep a person from demanding a lawyer. It could also get people to incriminate themselves by making them answer police questions or face temporary detention.

While police are obviously empowered to investigate criminal activity, this bill, SB 89, seems designed to give police the power to target individuals for harassment for the sketchiest of reasons. Meredith told the Lexington Herald-Leader that one of the incidents that inspired the bill (which he acknowledges was pushed forward at the urging of local police) was a man lingering outside an apartment complex, which made neighbors nervous. They called the police, but the man refused to answer their questions and left. They found out later that he had outstanding arrest warrants.

But Rebecca DiLoreto, who lobbies for the Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, noted that the police could have tagged this guy for violating the state's loitering laws, and then they could have used that actual allegation of criminal activity to demand ID and check for warrants.

DiLoreto warns that SB 89's passage would lead to an environment where police would be able to detain people for up to two hours without having to keep official records because these people aren't technically arrested. She tells the Herald-Leader:

"The idea that we can detain people because we find them to be suspicious and we think they might commit a crime, that crosses a dangerous line. Now, unfortunately, it has been known to happen. Sometimes it's in a mostly white community where someone spots a black person walking down the street and they get suspicious and call police.

The 'crime' in this case is basically that you're here and we don't think, from looking at you, that you should be here. The potential for abuse in that seems obvious."

It would also most certainly violate people's Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights.

NEXT: In Advisory Opinion, Florida Supreme Court Says State Can Require Ex-Felons To Pay Fines Before Having Their Voting Rights Restored

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. AlbertP
    January.21.2020 at 12:18 pm

    “It would also most certainly violate people’s Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights.”

    Ya think?

  2. Rich
    January.21.2020 at 12:18 pm

    detain a person who fails to identify himself or herself

    Emphasis added. Well, *there’s* your unconstitutionality!

    1. AlbertP
      January.21.2020 at 12:39 pm

      From what little I know, one is, generally, required to “identify” oneself to police officers, if requested. But, that is not the same as requiring an “identification card” or the like. Devil in the details.

      1. Jerryskids
        January.21.2020 at 12:58 pm

        Unless they’ve fixed the law, Georgia requires you to present your driver’s license on demand to the police and failure to do so is a presumptive operating a motor vehicle without a license. It’s part of the law regarding driving without a license, but since the particular section of the law doesn’t specifically say “anyone operating a motor vehicle”, this is the part of the “it’s the law” they use to claim you have to show your ID to the cops when they demand to see your ID. The least bit of common sense or legal sense would make it obvious you can’t arrest somebody for operating a motor vehicle without a license when they are not in fact operating a motor vehicle, which suggests to me the threat of arrest is merely a threat or that the cops make damn sure they have some other add-on charge so that they can drop the operating a motor vehicle without a license charge and it never has a chance to get to an appeals court where the validity of the bullshit can be properly be found to be bullshit.

      2. sarcasmic
        January.21.2020 at 1:00 pm

        That depends on the state. Some are “shall identify” while others are not.

  3. Leo Kovalensky II
    January.21.2020 at 12:25 pm

    “Who are you?”
    “Me”
    “What are you doing here?”
    “Standing”
    “Can I see your ID?”
    “No”

    There. I answered your questions.

  4. Jerryskids
    January.21.2020 at 12:40 pm

    “Am I free to go?”

    If the answer is no, it’s an arrest. Good luck getting a cop to ever answer that question, though. Invoke the 5th, demand to speak to an attorney, shut up.

  5. SIV
    January.21.2020 at 12:48 pm

    The ‘crime’ in this case is basically that you’re here and we don’t think, from looking at you, that you should be here. The potential for abuse in that seems obvious.”

    This regularly happens to white people travelling through, or otherwise having legitimate business in Black, Hispanic or mixed neighborhoods in, or adjacent to, high crime areas.

    1. Eddy
      January.21.2020 at 12:54 pm

      Look, if a white person is in a black neighborhood, it’s to sell drugs. Probably to children. You don’t hate children of color, do you?

    2. Jerryskids
      January.21.2020 at 1:01 pm

      Or adjacent to areas that are adjacent to high crime areas. And areas that are adjacent to those as well.

Please to post comments