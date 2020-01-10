Reason Roundup

No War With Iran, House Tells Trump. Next Up: Finally Forbidding Military Force in Iraq?

Plus: Tarriffs are killing U.S. wine, Vermont bill would ban cell phones for kids, and more...

(Erik McGregor/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Antiwar fervor continues to percolate in Congress, thank goodness. On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a measure telling President Donald Trump to stop fighting with Iran without congressional approval.

"Pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution (50 U.S.C. 1544(c)), Congress hereby directs the President to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran or any part of its government or military," states the House resolution, sponsored by Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D–Mich.).

Exceptions are permitted when "such use of the Armed Forces is necessary and appropriate to defend against an imminent armed attack upon the United States, its territories or possessions, or its Armed Forces." The resolution also explicitly states that it should not be construed "to prevent the use of necessary and appropriate military force to defend United States allies and partners if authorized by Congress consistent with the requirements of the War Powers resolution; or to authorize the use of military force."

The only non-Democrats to vote for the measure were Reps. Justin Amash (I–Mich.), Matt Gaetz (R–Fla.), Thomas Massie (R–Ky.), and Francis Rooney (R–Fla.).

The resolution passed 224–194, with eight DemocratsReps. Anthony Brindisi (D–N.Y.), Joe Cunningham (D–S.C.), Josh Gottheimer (D–N.J.), Kendra Horn (D–Okla.), Elaine Luria (D–Va.), Ben McAdams (D–Utah), Stephanie Murphy (D–Fla.), and Max Rose (D–N.Y.)voting against it.

It now heads to the Senate.

Another House bill, introduced by Rep. Barbara Lee (D–Calif.), would repeal Congress' 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force in Iraq.

Lee submitted the bill back in May 2019, and it's gone nowhere sinceattracting only one co-sponsor (Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado) before this month. But since the start of 2020, some 63 more co-sponsors have signed on (a mostly party-line list, but for Reps. Amash and Massie).

Meanwhile, in Trump world:

QUICK HITS

