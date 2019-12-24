Donald Trump

The Strategic Advantages of Defaming the Dead

Trump's offhand insult of the late John Dingell is part of how he reshapes the GOP into his own image, to the applause of supporters fed up with Washington's exaggerated self-regard

(Matthew Hatcher / SOPA Images/Si/Newscom)

Once again last week, President Trump defamed a dead man, cheekily suggesting at a rally Wednesday that the late congressman and WWII veteran John Dingell might currently be burning in hell. To understand the practical effect of the tactic, take a quick roll call of the handful of elected Republicans bold enough to criticize the president's remark.

Start with the congressional delegation from Dingell's home state of Michigan, where Trump's counter-impeachment rally was held. There was Paul Mitchell, who called the comments "dishonorable" and "unacceptable." There was Fred Upton, who termed them "crass." And there was Justin Amash, who tweeted to Dingell's widow and replacement, "Debbie, we are here for you."

How did they muster the courage to speak out? Mitchell is one of the near-historic number of Republicans in the 116th Congress who have announced they won't seek reelection. Upton has been rumored all year to be next on the retirement list. Amash left the GOP on July 4 and voted this week for impeachment.

As has been the case the last three years, nothing loosens the Republican tongue quite like relaxing one's grip on power. Among the still-ambitious, the Dingell comment drew little criticism from his party.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R–Texas), the popular eyepatch-wearing veteran most famous for his moment of cross-partisan civility on Saturday Night Live, bucked the trend, tweeting that Trump's comments "were totally unnecessary." And Sen. Lindsey Graham (R – S.C.), who has gone through several cycles of presidential disparagement of his late friend John McCain, bracketed his criticism with praise for his White House golf partner.

"When it came to John Dingell, he made sure he was honored appropriately. He did admire John Dingell's service," Graham told Fox News. "But this joke he made last night, he's made it several times, it's just not funny."

Every time Trump drives a bulldozer through the guardrails of political decorum, the Republican Party becomes more Trumpy and less decorous. Michigan's Mitchell chose to retire this July in reaction to the president's grotesque suggestion that four congresswomen of color "go back" to their home countries, even though three were born in the United States. "We're here for a purpose," Mitchell told the Washington Post, "and it's not this petty, childish bullshit."

For millions of voters, Trump's norm-shattering crassness is the whole point. He is the Elephant Man you bring to the beauty pageant, the foam middle finger you wear to the coronation.

Just look at who's clutching pearls over a mild joke about the longest-serving congressman in history: Fake News CNN! "Swamp mistressNancy PelosiMeghan McCain! How many more "civil" politicians do we really need to wage one disastrous policy after another?

None of that makes it any more fun for Republican officials to be "badgered with questions" every day about the president's latest outrage. You could power the entire Eastern Seaboard with the teeth-gritting smiles GOP lawmakers are constantly forced to display on Capitol Hill.

Those Trump-weary Republicans who self-deport from office tend to either be replaced by loyalists to the president — as Bob Corker was by Sen. Marsha Blackburn in Tennessee — or by Democrats, as in the Arizona senatorial swap of Jeff Flake for Kyrsten Sinema. Either way, the remaining GOP looks and sounds more like its leader, while the alienated defenders of civility spin off into the impotent margins.

This dynamic was laid bare during last Wednesday's House impeachment debate, when Republican after Republican echoed Trump's distinctive brand of insult comedy — "witch hunt," "massive cover-up," "Schiff Show."

Meanwhile, far away from the corridors of power, veterans of past political campaigns for the likes of John McCain and George H.W. Bush were busy this week launching likely futile attempts to loosen Trump's iron grip on the party they once helped lead.

The Lincoln Project, a group of Republicans opposed to "Trump and Trumpism," announced its formation last Wednesday with the portentous proclamation that "Patriotism and the survival of our nation in the face of the crimes, corruption and corrosive nature of Donald Trump are a higher calling than mere politics." To defeat him at the ballot box, they've got only 85 percentage points to make up!

The president's makeover of the GOP will almost certainly lead to his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial, assuming we get one. But the problem with producing a bunch of mini-me's is that career politicians lack Trump's facility for and experience with pro wrestling-style rhetoric.

When Sen. John Kennedy (R–La.) produced outrage-headlines last month by saying about Nancy Pelosi, with Trump standing right behind him, that "it must suck to be that dumb," the occasion was a Keep America Great rally for Louisiana gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone. Rispone then lost the election in a Republican-dominated state.

John Dingell won't be the last dead congressman Donald Trump defames. But he may not have many more opportunities as president.

This article originally appeared in the L.A. Times.

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Mike Laursen
    December.24.2019 at 6:57 am

    Excellent article, Welch! Oh, look what time it is.

  2. Weigel's Cock Ring
    December.24.2019 at 6:59 am

    Poor, poor Welchie Boy. He once again woke up this morning to find out that his democratic party candidates all absolutely suck, same as they did yesterday.

  3. Ken Shultz
    December.24.2019 at 7:28 am

    Why is it important that Republicans are reluctant to criticize the president in an election year?

    “The coattail effect or down-ballot effect is the tendency for a popular political party leader to attract votes for other candidates of the same party in an election. For example, in the United States, the party of a victorious presidential candidate will often win many seats in Congress as well; these Members of Congress are voted into office “on the coattails” of the president.

    This theory is prevalent at all levels of government. A popular statewide candidate for governor or senator can attract support for down ballot races of their party as well.

    . . . .

    This also refers to the phenomenon that members of the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives are more likely to be voted for on a year of the presidential election than a midterm.[1]

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coattail_effect

    In a presidential election year, those Republicans who wish to be reelected would be well-advised to STFU instead of criticizing President Trump–but that has been the general rule for most every party and their president in American history.

    This isn’t indicative of some moral failure in the Republican mindset. It simply indicates that Republican control of the House mostly depends on the “issue” of President Trump to drive marginal voters to the polls. If there is anything different about that in the upcoming election, it’s that the Democrats impeaching the president within a year of the election has made President Trump even more of an election year issue than he would have been otherwise.

    If you’re bemoaning that certain principles seem to whither when politicians no longer fear facing the voters–because the voters don’t share those principles–then I’m here to bemoan the fact that we’ve apparently been unsuccessful in persuading the voters to see things our way. I’m certainly not about to cry about politicians being unable to do what they want without consideration for whether the voters want whatever their politicians want. As I wrote yesterday, elitism is contempt for the opinions of average people–even on questions that are well within the proper purview of democracy, like who should be president.

    If we libertarians have failed to persuade average people to share our principles, it may be because so many of us hold the opinions of average people in contempt–and they know we’re contemptuous of them. For instance, some of us appear to be bemoaning Republican politicians who yield to the wishes of average people in election years rather than inflict “principles” on the voters over their objections and against their will.

    I might ask, “What about the consent of the governed? Why isn’t that an important principle?”, but I have a bigger question than that: Why would you expect average people to share our principles if they can tell that we’re contemptuous of them and their opinions?

  4. Kivlor
    December.24.2019 at 7:32 am

    “John Dingell won’t be the last dead congressman Donald Trump defames. But he may not have many more opportunities as president.”

    Lol. Keep telling yourself that.

    The rest of the article was actually pretty decent. Poor insider Republicans not liking that their new leader isn’t playing by the old rules. I don’t blame them. As long as one party pretends to play by the rules, the system still kind of shambles forward. But both sides ending all civility is a recipe for the whole thing grinding to a halt. Add in the purely ideological impeachment proceedings which can no longer be masked, and I can’t help but wonder if historians will be able to look back and say “this was the point of no-return for the Republic,”

