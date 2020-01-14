Medicare for All

Sorry, Bernie Sanders: Taiwan's Single Payer System Isn't an Argument for Medicare for All

Taiwan’s system is less generous than the Sanders plan—yet it still struggles with cost control and access to care.

(ohn J. Kim/TNS/Newscom)

One of the most frequent arguments that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) makes in favor of single-payer health care is that other countries have universal, government-financed health care systems, so the United States should be able to have them as well. This is often declared with a sort of grumpy indignation, as if the existence of other systems is the final word in any debate on the issue. It is not really an argument so much as a declaration that single-payer is easy, and there is no real argument to be had. 

So it wasn't exactly a surprise to see the following Sanders tweet show up in my timeline this morning: 

What's notable about this tweet, however, is that Sanders links to a feature-length report by Vox's Dylan Scott on how Taiwan converted to a single-payer system in the 1990s. Scott's piece is smart, thorough, and sharply observed, and I'd encourage everyone to read it—because, if anything, it shows just how difficult implementing and sustaining a single-payer system would probably be, even under relatively favorable conditions. 

As a newly formed democracy, Taiwan worked with well-known health policy scholar and single-payer advocate Uwe Reinhardt (who died in 2017) to build its system, which relies on a government-run insurance system to finance the majority—though not all—of the country's health care. Some private insurance is available to cover additional benefits. 

As is often the case with government-run health care systems, the country determined that cost-control measures would be necessary, so it set up a system of relatively modest premiums and copayments. Eventually, at Reinhardt's recommendation, the system converted to "global budgets" in which the government negotiates payments for providers based on a capped amount of total spending. 

Already, the differences between Taiwan's system and the Sanders plan are apparent: Sanders' Medicare for All bill calls for no copays and no premiums and effectively outlaws private insurance as we know it. It is substantially more generous than Taiwan's system, which means it would be substantially more expensive. 

Yet one of the big themes of Scott's piece is that Taiwan's health care providers believe their system is too generous to patients. Even with copayments and premiums in place, Taiwan's patients heavily utilize the system. This, Scott writes, has "predictable downsides: Hospitals get crowded in Taiwan. The capacity of health care providers to attend to everyone in need can be stretched pretty thin." As a result, some patients face long lines, and limited access to expensive treatments.  

Doctors and other health care providers are frequently exhausted and have a much less favorable view of the system than the rest of the public. "I believe we are too kind to our patient[s]," a health economics professor at National Taiwan University told Scott, "which is not a good thing, actually." Health officials believe that the copayments and premiums are, if anything, too low; one top health official said he planned to propose increasing them following an election. 

Taiwan's system, in other words, is less generous and less radical than the system Sanders has campaigned on. And unlike the United States, which has a vast and complex network of health care providers and public and private financing, Taiwan started from something like a blank slate—without the embedded complexities and pathologies of the American system. 

Yet in the quarter-century it has existed, Taiwan's health care system has nonetheless struggled with sustainable financing and utilization issues. And it has pitted doctors against patients, resulting in overworked caregivers and pressure to raise costs on individual users. 

Although Scott notes that in Taiwan, these difficulties "aren't treated as an indictment of national health insurance," they should certainly serve as a caution tale for anyone thinking of trying out a similar system here in the United States, where aggressive cost-control measures often fail, and where health care providers have considerable political power—in part because they have the trust and backing of the public.  

Indeed, before he died, none other than Uwe Reinhardt, the health policy expert who helped design Taiwan's system, warned that single-payer probably wouldn't work in the United States. "I have not advocated the single-payer model here," he told Ezra Klein, then of The Washington Post, "because our government is too corrupt." Doctors and providers, he argued, have too much political power.

There are inherent limits to the ability of one country to adopt another country's system; Taiwan's system probably tells us more about how a similar system in the United States would struggle than it does about how it would "surely" succeed. As Klein observed "Reinhardt's argument is a reminder that the simple fact that a policy worked in another country does not mean it will work in this country." It's a useful reminder—and one that Bernie Sanders could stand to hear. 

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

  1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.14.2020 at 1:35 pm

    Despite any other problems we Koch / Reason libertarians have with his economic agenda, Sanders would certainly be better than Drumpf on immigration.

    #OpenBorders
    #ImmigrationAboveAll

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.14.2020 at 1:41 pm

    Once again, Sanders continues to unwittingly prove my point. America CAN afford a national health plan, but it wouldn’t work the way Sanders thinks it would work.

    1. Square = Circle
      January.14.2020 at 1:54 pm

      America CAN afford a national health plan, but it wouldn’t work the way Sanders thinks it would work.

      ^ This.

      It’s the same way that he ‘wants’ Denmark-style ‘socialism’ without the low corporate tax rates, without the deregulation, without the lax labor laws, and without sky-high middle-class income taxes and consumption taxes.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      January.14.2020 at 2:25 pm

      America CAN afford a national health plan because it would be free market.

      You pay cash for minor medical stuff and have cheap catastrophic health insurance for major stuff.

      Imagine credit cards that give you perks (points/cash back/etc) for charging your minor medical procedures.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        January.14.2020 at 2:28 pm

        All the taxes you would save with Medicare and Medicaid ending as a government program go toward those medical expenses.

        Plus, a financial incentive to eat well, exercise, and lower risk since YOU have to pay for you own medical care. Goes without saying that YOU paying for medical and reviewing a medical bill will also lower medical padding since people will want to know what a procedure costs before paying.

      2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        January.14.2020 at 2:37 pm

        That’s not really my point. I’m not defending a national health plan, I’m merely saying that America Can’t Afford an NHS style health system is wrong. And arguing that we can’t just gives the proponents ammunition.

        We can afford a single-payer system, we’d just need to close 2/3ds of the healthcare facilities around the country, nationalize the system and the workers. Doctors now make $75,000 a year, and every position on down gets a major salary reduction as well. You want an MRI, drive to Chicago, Boston, Seattle, New York, LA, San Francisco. We’ll see you in 18 months for your appointment.

        There, NHS system paid for.

  3. rsteinmetz
    January.14.2020 at 1:41 pm

    I wish Bernie (and others) would stop calling it Medicare for All. It conjures up positive images among most people, especially those who don’t have actual Medicare or don’t understand it. It glosses over the fact that Medicare recipients actually pay premiums (although usually deducted from Social Security payments) and covers only 80% of hospital expenses. It also doesn’t cover a lot of other things and is already heavily subsidized by payroll taxes.

    The system he proposes is more like Medicaid for All, except if he said that many people wouldn’t think nearly so positively about it.

    And what’s with outlawing private health insurance? The UK’s system allows private insurance although only a relatively few people opt for it. Foreclosing that option for anyone is simply punitive. If the public system is so good it will simply die on it’s own.

    1. Square = Circle
      January.14.2020 at 1:56 pm

      The system he proposes is more like Medicaid for All, except if he said that many people wouldn’t think nearly so positively about it.

      Yes, exactly.

    2. Zeb
      January.14.2020 at 2:36 pm

      So he’s either profoundly ignorant about one of his signature issues or he’s brazenly lying about it. Seems pretty obvious one of those things is happening. How do so many people fail to notice? DO they really believe that government is a wish-granting machine?

  4. sarcasmic
    January.14.2020 at 1:48 pm

    “Government is the great fiction through which everybody endeavors to live at the expense of everybody else.”

    -Bastiat

    1. loveconstitution1789
      January.14.2020 at 2:30 pm

      That is why Libertarian Volunteerism is so great.

      We all volunteer to provide for a common defense and other minor and limited government roles that benefit us Americans (roads).

  5. Rich
    January.14.2020 at 1:50 pm

    Don’t tell me the United States cannot implement a Medicare for All system ….

    OK Boomer.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      January.14.2020 at 1:54 pm

      Hey “if we can put a man on the moon” [or just insert your favorite trope]

      1. Square = Circle
        January.14.2020 at 1:57 pm

        We should be able to put metal in a microwave?

      2. loveconstitution1789
        January.14.2020 at 2:23 pm

        , we can put a Democrat woman in the White House.

  6. Mickey Rat
    January.14.2020 at 1:52 pm

    No system actually guarantees a person will get any particular health care service. They are all subject to rationing. Either there is limit on what services will be paid, there are waiting lists or something similar. Sanders rhetoric is dishonest. What it does create are a large group of voters who can be easily panicked by perceived threats to their benefits, which unscrupulous pols can control.

    1. Square = Circle
      January.14.2020 at 1:59 pm

      It’s what Marx called “Bourgeois Socialism.” It’s the self-delusional belief of the Bourgeois that the Proletariat is deprived of a Bourgeois lifestyle by policy, and that if we just fiddle the levers of policy correctly, the Proletariat can all be raised up into the Bourgeois, and we can all have tea together.

  7. Quo Usque Tandem
    January.14.2020 at 1:53 pm

    “This is often declared with a sort of grumpy indignation, as if the existence of other systems is the final word in any debate on the issue.”

    Not unlike gun control.

  8. Mickey Rat
    January.14.2020 at 2:02 pm

    So Suderman points out that part of TV he problem with Taiwan’s system is that medical professionals are overworked and underpaid. Reinhardt says th as t Taiwan’s system ed m cannot work in the US because the medical profession corrupts the politics. In other words, suppressing medical professional’s economic rights is a feature, not a bug, of the system Reinhardt developed for Taiwan.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      January.14.2020 at 2:25 pm

      Once we enslave our doctors, universal healthcare can become reality!

  9. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    January.14.2020 at 2:19 pm

    “Doctors and providers have too much political power.”

    Gosh, I wonder why. Could it be because health care has been made into a political process?

    The only way to cure this is get the government out of health care. The simplest way is either allow individuals the same tax deduction that employers have, or take that deduction away from employers; either way puts individuals back in the game.

  10. IceTrey
    January.14.2020 at 2:23 pm

    Medicare for All violates the NAP and is therefore immoral.

  11. Metazoan
    January.14.2020 at 2:33 pm

    It’s been 100 years since the publication of Economic Calculation in the Socialist Commonwealth–is that not enough time to read it and realize that central planning can never work?

  12. Metazoan
    January.14.2020 at 2:48 pm

    One problem I see rarely discussed is this: the US is responsible for a very large portion of medical research and discoveries. While the destruction of incentives for innovation in Sweden or someplace has little impact on the rest of the world (indeed, maybe even in Sweden, since they still use treatments from abroad), doing so in the hotbed of innovation will not only damage healthcare here, but also around the entire world.

