Vermont-based Ben & Jerry's is known for mixing progressive politics into its identity and sometimes even its products. In 2019, the ice cream company again combined its values and its churning skills to introduce "Justice Remix'd," a limited-batch flavor connected to criminal justice reform efforts.

As part of a three-year initiative, the confectioner is partnering with national and local reform organizations such as the Advancement Project National Office, which works on restoring voting rights to felons after they've been freed from prison. All parties are hoping a special ice cream flavor will help draw attention to America's mass incarceration problems.

As for the ice cream itself, it's hard to go wrong when you blend chocolate, brownie chunks, and gobs of cinnamon bun dough. American justice has rarely been this sweet.