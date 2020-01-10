Brickbat: She Was Shocked

A search for a man who violated his probation ended with sheriff's deputies Tasering a 70-year-old woman in Manatee County, Florida. Tevin Turner listed his grandmother's address as his own on probation forms. But when officers arrived to arrest him, the grandmother, Barbara Pinkney, insisted he didn't live there and refused to allow them in. When she tried to shut the door on them, they used the Taser on her, took her to the ground and arrested her for obstruction and resisting an officer.