Iran

Trump's Speech Confirms That Soleimani Strike Didn't Prevent Imminent Attack or Make Americans Safer

But what has the saber-rattling of the past week accomplished for the United States?

|

dpaphotosfour324323
(picture alliance / Consolidated/Newscom)

In the aftermath of the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and an Iranian attack on American military bases in Iraq, President Donald Trump signaled Wednesday morning that he's prepared to step back from the brink of war.

"We want you to have a future, and a great future," Trump said, speaking directly to the Iranian government and the people of Iran. "The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it."

This is unequivocally good news. While Trump did not offer to open direct negotiations with Iran and spoke glowingly about the power of the American military—all while being flanked by uniformed military officials—his Wednesday morning address seems to suggest that the immediate danger of open war has, for now, been reduced ever so slightly. Iran's government has already expressed a desire to avoid further escalation, so you can expect the president's supporters to claim that developments in the past 24 hours vindicate Trump's reckless and unpredictable version of Ronald Reagan's "peace through strength" theory.

But once the threat of war has mostly passed, observers should start asking: What exactly has the saber-rattling of the past week accomplished for the United States?

For starters, it should be obvious by now that the most immediate justification for Soleimani's assassination was either an outright lie or a strategic miscalculation. Killing Soleimani did not prevent an attack on American troops in Iraq; if anything, it appears to have triggered an attack, though thankfully there were no casualties.

It's telling that the White House has already largely dispensed with the notion that the assassination was conducted in order to stop some impending attack. On Wednesday, Trump called Soleimani "the world's top terrorist," and talked up Soleimani's history of organizing and planning militia attacks that have killed and maimed American troops in Iraq over the course of the past decade-plus. As other observers have noted, it's now fairly obvious that Soleimani's killing was about vengeance, not deterrence.

One could argue that killing Soleimani removed a dangerous opponent from the battlefield and that Soleimani's absence will weaken Iran's hand in Iraq, Syria, and elsewhere in the wider Middle East long-term. That's certainly possible—plausible, even—but it probably overstates the extent to which Soleimani was dictating Iran's foreign policy and  underestimates the resilience of the Iranian regime. It also ignores the potential dangers of using assassinations as a tool of foreign policy. And it gives the Trump administration credit for a strategic angle that even the administration itself has not publicly claimed. Indeed, the White House has tried to justify killing Soleimani in the present tense ("imminent threat") and past tense (retribution for killing Americans in Iraq), but never in such a hypothetical, future-looking way.

What else has the assassination accomplished? It's given the Iranian regime an even stronger incentive to obtain nuclear weapons as a deterrent against future American aggression. It's exposed, once again, the extent to which Trump has alienated America's allies. It's caused the United States to deploy more troops to the Middle East, thus making any eventual withdraw during Trump's first term even less likely than it already was. And it's given the Iranian government a martyr to use for domestic political purposes in rallying anti-American sentiment.

Yes, Trump's speech on Tuesday has reduced the chance of war with Iran. No, this was not a successful week for U.S. foreign policy, or for the man in charge of it.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Nardz
    January.8.2020 at 12:59 pm

    Well, that’s a stupid take

    1. Cyto
      January.8.2020 at 1:49 pm

      It takes a great deal of intent to come up with these takes. I get it. You don’t like Trump. But you really, really have to cherry-pick to come up with that analysis.

      Remember when Trump was weak because he didn’t strike back at Iran? Remember when it showed that he didn’t know what he was doing when he called off a strike that would kill low level Iranian soldiers?

      So you think this accomplished nothing, and was a knee jerk reaction taken in vengence?

      Let’s look at what really is happening. The Iranians have been ratcheting up their terrorist and militant activities across the region. They have begun attacking the oil industry in shipping and production. Remember, a lot of their activity on that front was about the west blocking their aid to their terrorist allies in Syria, Israel and Lebanon. Trump loudly and publicly called off a strike to destroy a base in Iran.

      You put that in the “erratic” box. Iran puts it in the “warning, here’s what I can do with a phone call” box.

      Then they begin escalating their strategy of proxy conflicts with us in Iraq. We even know why…. because Iraqi citizens are getting fed up with their corrupt government and with Iranian interference in their country. They have been protesting in the streets, camped out in Tahrir square for the last 4 months. Reuters reported that the Iranian controlled Iraqi militant groups had a meeting with Soleimani where their strategy was outlined… to provoke conflicts with the US in order to deflect Iraqi anger on to the US.

      After taking those actions, including attacks on the Embassy and rocket attacks that wounded and killed americans, Soleimani came to Baghdad to meet with the military commander from Hezbollah who was carrying out those attacks.

      Revenge?

      You have the two top guys in a terrorist campaign aimed at US assets and designed to strengthen the hand of Iran in subverting the Iraq government, meeting in one place, riding in one car….. How often are you imagining that this happens? Is your version of their world one in which those two have coffee in Baghdad every week, and we can just pop by any time?

      That’s what you call a target of opportunity. There’s no way this was planned out way in advance. Clearly we got some intel that they would be there, so a meeting was called and the order given. If they were planning on starting World War Three as you deluded partisans believe, Trump would not have been hanging out at his resort in Florida. They would have been hunkered down in the situation room in DC.

      They took a very measured and very targeted response in a manner that probably would not have presented itself again for months, if ever. The response from Iran shows that they heard the message loud and clear. They responded in kind.. with a little dangerous saber rattling, but no more. That is an acknowledgement that they understand that a line has been drawn and they are going to move back behind it for a while.

      None of the media circus and DNC talking point demands have anything to do with it. All of the requirements you are talking about were invented out of whole cloth by the media and democrat politicians. They became a part of the discussion because of questions pressed by the media. The White House clearly doesn’t want to tell you exactly how that opportunity arose, so they are not even talking about it.

      And for some bizarre reason, you guys are deluded into thinking that all of the talking head bluster has anything at all to do with it. It doesn’t. Chris Cuomo had no input of any kind in this. He doesn’t set the legal requirements. He doesn’t even understand the issues at play. Why would you turn to those idiots for your lead on analyzing the situation.

      Trump gave them multiple chances over the last year or so, refraining from taking military action. They seem to have taken this as weakness. Then he blew up their boss. They no longer seem to take his restraint as weakness. They just declared very loudly that they want out. They are pounding their chest on TV and claiming victory, after having done absolutely nothing. Trump heard what they are saying. He won. They know it. He knows it.

      Now they can negotiate a new understanding. CNN, MSNBC and Adam Schiff won’t be a party to those negotiations. So we really don’t need their analysis as to why it really means that Iran was magnanimous in avoiding conflict with a crazy moron who is trying desperately to start WWIII. And I really expect something a little more intelligent from Reason.

      Somebody call Virginia up and see if she can write something up for us.

      1. John
        January.8.2020 at 1:56 pm

        That about sums it up. Why reason is incapable of writing the pretty obvious and true points you make is beyond me.

        1. loveconstitution1789
          January.8.2020 at 2:04 pm

          unreason and Iran knows we hit Iran where it hurts and hard.

          Soleimani is no Yamamoto but to the Iranians he is. Soleimani has been instrumental in well planned attacks that have sometimes led to their desired effects. He has planned operations that led to hundreds of Americans killed. He might be the best Iran has but he has military planning and diplomatic talent.

          He got careless and gave the USA a shot at killing multiple enemies to the USA. Instead of P-38’s used in Operation Vengeance, the USA used a drone.

      2. Nardz
        January.8.2020 at 2:01 pm

        Well said

      3. ErictheRed
        January.8.2020 at 2:01 pm

        Well said.

  2. soldiermedic76
    January.8.2020 at 1:01 pm

    Boehm: Reason has been wrong for a week but Trump was even more wrong, because reasons.

    1. John
      January.8.2020 at 1:09 pm

      Trump just gave Iran a way out and declined to escalate this conflict further. Yet, reason spent all week informing us how he was a lunatic who was going to start World War III. Rather than admit they were wrong and reconsider a few things, reason doubles down with more Orange Man Bad.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        January.8.2020 at 1:37 pm

        Plus we learned exactly what capabilities Iran missiles have and where their launch sites are in Iran, if we didnt know already.

        1. Cyto
          January.8.2020 at 2:00 pm

          You guys are totes wrong. I know, because the DNC seems to have gotten their talking points out and everyone is now singing from the same songbook.

          We dodged a bullet because Iran offered us an off-ramp. Their missiles are super-precise, so they totally missed on purpose. (don’t let that 20% failure rate fool you)

          Look for those phrases and you will start noticing them everywhere. The bit about the super-precise weapons came from Andrea Mitchell first. Made me laugh. A scud knock-off… super precise. LOL.

          Anyway, they all missed the point last night when we were talking about it here (and over at Glib). They finally figured it out this morning when Trump told them it was over… suddenly Iran missed on purpose. Well, no shit. They knew that an all-out attack on an american base would lead to their destruction. So they did a pretend attack. It was smart and a win-win.

          What wasn’t smart was that a bunch of idiots posting on libertarian web sites understood it a good 12 to 18 hours before they did. All night they were running around talking about “raining missiles” on “US Bases” (they are not US bases) and World War Three!!!

          They should come out of this a little chastened. But the won’t.

          They should look around and see that Trump, the guy who is a buffoon (and I still maintain that, despite the fact that everything always seems to work) is actually a whole lot smarter than they are. That’s hard to accept. So they don’t. They just pretend that they knew it all along and Trump just bumbled his way into the whole thing and if Iran wasn’t super sweet and kind we would be in WWIII right now.

          Damn, I hate political pundits.

          1. loveconstitution1789
            January.8.2020 at 2:05 pm

            +100

            Nice assessment above too.
            Cyto
            January.8.2020 at 1:49 pm

          2. loveconstitution1789
            January.8.2020 at 2:07 pm

            I am also glad that among the shitbags working for the Deep State, Trump can count on a few intel people who are putting America first and gave him good intel and good strategies.

  3. John
    January.8.2020 at 1:03 pm

    This guy was the architect of the Iranian terror campaign that has killed tens of thousands of people including thousands of Americans over the last 40 years. Americans are a lot safer if for no other reason than Iran no longer has the services of someone who was quite good at killing people. In other new Boehm concludes the US killing Admiral Yamamoto did nothing to advance the war effort.

    It is funny as hell to watch reason move the goal posts here. Yesterday, Trump was going to start World War III. Today, it is “well he didn’t make anyone safer”. Yeah, because killing one of the bigger terrorist leaders of the last 50 years does nothing to make anyone safer and killing basically the number 2 guy in the Iranian government would never make those running it think twice before killing Americans. Nope. If only Trump had sent them a few pallets of cash all of this could have been solved and the brave Iranian general would still be alive.

    Reason is straight up Iranian propaganda these days.

    1. Idle Hands
      January.8.2020 at 1:08 pm

      It’s not propaganda so much as stupid orange man bad takes. They barely even discuss what this means for US troop withdrawal in the piece. Which too me is the biggest issue. Also was it a lie or a strategic miscalculation? I could see a scenario where I don’t support the droning of this guy yet can also acknowledge it accomplished what it was supposed to. Why can’t Reason?

      1. John
        January.8.2020 at 1:11 pm

        Or acknowledge that their assessment of the situation was flawed. God forbid they ever acknowledge a mistake or gasp reconsider their assumptions.

      2. loveconstitution1789
        January.8.2020 at 1:56 pm

        prop·a·gan·da
        /ˌpräpəˈɡandə/
        noun
        1. information, especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote or publicize a particular political cause or point of view.

        It’s Propaganda. unreason knows it biased and misleading or should know.

        unreason does love them some commies in China and some Islamic tyrants in Iran.

    2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      January.8.2020 at 1:12 pm

      I actually believe the narrative that the Iranians didn’t actually want to kill anyone with those missile strikes. They don’t want an all-out shooting war, and a direct hit killing a few dozen American servicemen would’ve gotten them one.

      The current situation allows everyone to save face. Trump killed the dude he wanted and nothing bad actually happened as a result, the Iranians get to claim that they fired back and their media is likely reporting the strikes as a resounding success so their leadership doesn’t look weak domestically, and the resulting Iraqi parliament vote gives us cover to leave Iraq if we actually want to do that (we should).

      Reason’s take seems to be that the only acceptable foreign policy involves pallets of cash. Appeasement has a long and well deserved reputation for effectiveness, right?

      1. John
        January.8.2020 at 1:23 pm

        I totally believe that they didn’t want the missiles to do any damage. But, that is not much face saving for Iran. This guy was a very big deal and his death is a huge humiliation. No amount of lying and spin about the glorious missiles of the revolution changes that. Trump whacked that guy and really there isn’t a damned think Iran can do about it. And now the world knows it.

        1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
          January.8.2020 at 1:36 pm

          For sure it doesn’t save as much face as actually doing something about it, but if they actually do something about it the folks in Tehran are going to get an impromptu lesson in exactly why Lockheed and Raytheon are as profitable as they are. One dead general would be the least of their concerns.

          This was as good as it was going to get for them. They can spin this in their media and save as much face as they can that way, or they can pick a larger fight and catch a far worse ass beating.

          It’s also a solid reminder to everyone else in the region that we only tolerate our own proxy wars there. If this guy had limited his reach to Iran’s borders he’d be alive right now, the meddling elsewhere in the region is what got him whacked. It’s wildly hypocritical of us, but as you note, what is anyone actually gonna do about it?

          1. Vernon Depner
            January.8.2020 at 1:49 pm

            what is anyone actually gonna do about it?

            The electronic and utility infrastructure of the US is fragile and vulnerable. A country of only modest military means could strike a devastating blow against us if sufficiently provoked. It’s probably only a matter of time until someone tries.

            1. John
              January.8.2020 at 1:51 pm

              They could do that but he US retaliation would be devastating and likely result in the deaths of their entire political leadership.

            2. loveconstitution1789
              January.8.2020 at 1:54 pm

              Who?

              Mexico? Canada?

              Russia? China?

              While you are correct about utility infrastructures in the USA, so are other countries. Plus, as the USA moves toward more solar more and more businesses and residences can stay powered if power lines go down.

              Any attack on the USA would likely garner a Japanese Pearl Harbor retribution. No country on Earth has the military capabilities that the Japanese had in Dec 1941. Japan lost WWII by June 1942.

      2. loveconstitution1789
        January.8.2020 at 1:41 pm

        Until someone with knowledge tells me why these hits were intended target vs others, I call bullshit on Iranian capabilities to hit a very tiny target.
        Satellite Photos Reveal Extent Of Damage From Iranian Strike On Air Base In Iraq

        They hit some hangers and not others, plus multiple missiles didnt explode or look to hit nothing.

        1. loveconstitution1789
          January.8.2020 at 1:44 pm

          I would also note that those helicopters are clearly spaced out far past their rotors. This can indicate spacing for ground based attacks or air attacks.

          The missile early warning system worked as designed and the only aggressive powers in the area with missiles are Iran, Turkey, and Syria.

          1. Nardz
            January.8.2020 at 2:06 pm

            I don’t think Iran tried to miss.
            I think they didn’t try very hard to inflict significant damage.
            15 or 22 rockets/missiles is all they used…

            1. loveconstitution1789
              January.8.2020 at 2:16 pm

              Based on that satellite photo, the warheads seem small. The Russians designed the SCUD to carry <2000lbs warhead.

        2. Cyto
          January.8.2020 at 2:06 pm

          From the reporting, these are SCUD variants. I don’t know how much they have been improved, but the last time we encountered them they were described as having area level accuracy. You can target a section of a city. Not a building. Not even a block. But maybe a neighborhood.

          1. loveconstitution1789
            January.8.2020 at 2:17 pm

            We’re gonna find out now.

            Thanks for the real life samples of Iranian rocket tech! Suckers!

  4. Idle Hands
    January.8.2020 at 1:05 pm

    What is this take even? it was a show of strength to solidify our hold in the region. Which sucks honestly from the perspective of wanting to leave, but jesus if you don’t think it accomplished that you are nuts. Iran pissed themselves over this, they purposefully conducted a missile strike in order to avoid killing Americans during their show of strength. This unequivocally shows they are wearing no clothes to everyone in the region. That was the point of the attack. And yes that makes Americans in the region safer as Iran will probably stop a lot of their bullshit guerilla strikes and skirmishes that have resulted in american lives and threatened sovereign soil with their “protest” on our embassy.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      January.8.2020 at 1:48 pm

      Your citation fell off about how accurate Iranian missiles are.

      When America leaves, Iran will turn Iraq into a puppet state. As evidenced by their desired to get Americans to leave and numerous activities to control Iraq government.
      Iran Dominates in Iraq After U.S. ‘Handed the Country Over’

  5. MasterThief
    January.8.2020 at 1:05 pm

    Didn’t Robby already basically say the same exact thing as Boehm? He was raked over the coals for not understanding how people view the situation. The PR speak of the administration to justify killing him doesn’t negate that the administration and public flat out get that he deserved to die.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      January.8.2020 at 1:21 pm

      There are lots of people who “deserve to die”. Should the US military be drone-striking all of them? By the President’s order alone? The US military shouldn’t be the world’s superhero.

      1. Nardz
        January.8.2020 at 1:31 pm

        And you shouldn’t post.
        You continue to ignore the bulk of arguments made.
        Pretending that they don’t exist doesn’t mean that they don’t exist.
        But hey, I’m sure that won’t stop you from insubstantial whining

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          January.8.2020 at 1:36 pm

          While you continue to ignore my arguments and instead project your caricatures and fantasies onto me.

          What is your standard by which the president should be permitted to drone-strike people abroad? Anyone anywhere? If not, then when?

          1. SQRLSY One
            January.8.2020 at 1:57 pm

            “What is your standard by which the president should be permitted to drone-strike people abroad? Anyone anywhere? If not, then when?”

            If Nadless was honest, he’d reply “Blank check… But ONLY for Trump! Other “R” POTUS? Pending approval, depending on whether or not new “R” POTUS is sufficiently bellicose. “D” POTUS? Forget it!”

          2. Nardz
            January.8.2020 at 2:08 pm

            Suleimani.
            Was.
            An.
            Enemy.
            Combatant.
            Engaged.
            In.
            Active.
            Hostilities.

            1. Nardz
              January.8.2020 at 2:10 pm

              Trump.
              Is.
              Commander-in-chief.
              Of.
              US.
              Armed.
              Forces.

        2. loveconstitution1789
          January.8.2020 at 1:49 pm

          chemjeff really needs replies. He is as desperate as the Iranians.

      2. jjsaz
        January.8.2020 at 1:49 pm

        No. But on a list of US enemies that deserve to die, this guy ranked at or near the top. He orchestrated an invasion of US soil last week! Embassies are sovereign US soil. He killed an American contractor. He blew up countless US soldiers.

        Was he plotting imminent attacks? Of course he was. It’s what he did for a living. We’re they major attacks? Who cares?

        In light of the fact that Iran, who could have easily inflicted mass casualties on US forces, punted, Trump (of whom I am not a fan) completely won. Iran must now ratchet back their actions and come to the table as they are a proven paper tiger.

  6. Kevin Smith
    January.8.2020 at 1:07 pm

    “Killing Soleimani did not prevent an attack on American troops in Iraq; if anything, it appears to have triggered an attack, though thankfully there were no casualties.”

    No casualties was by design. Iran needed a way to save face without actually escalating. Now they can claim 200 soldiers killed or whatever “official” number is, without risking further retaliation from the US

  7. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.8.2020 at 1:09 pm

    “We want you to have a future, and a great future,” Trump said, speaking directly to the Iranian government and the people of Iran. “The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.”

    Good for Trump.

    I find this whole thing disturbing and unfortunately, I simply don’t trust ANYONE anymore in my attempt to formulate a reasoned opinion. When you don’t trust in any institutions, it’s amazing how difficult it is to be sure about anything.

    We have the vast feudal empire that is the Federal Government, what with its career intelligence and deep state- at least part of which appears to be taking part in an insurgency against (then Canidate, and now President) Donald Trump.

    It seems entirely plausible that the attack on the embassy that instigated all of this mess was at least in part orchestrated by US intelligence assets. For instance, it’s conceivable that some CIA ground operative slipped a low level street urchin $50 us to paint Soleimani’s name on the wall during the fracas. Then you’ve got Trump, surrounded by career military/intelligence officials goading him to respond to a clear act of aggression from the Iranian state. Said operative tips off a local photojournalist and boom, you’ve got mysterious dots connecting themselves all over the place.

    Trust me, there are basement loads of analysts in Langley who cook this shit up every day. I don’t trust the press, I don’t trust US intelligence agencies, I don’t trust any of it anymore.

    1. John
      January.8.2020 at 1:19 pm

      I don’t think what you are saying is out of the question. Yeah, the CIA would totally do and probably has done something like that. My question is what did they think it would get them? I can’t see why the CIA would do that. Iran in contrast did it because they thought Trump was weak and they are very unpopular at home. Attacking the great Satan and looking strong is about all they have left to appeal to their population these days.

      1. LeaveTrumpAloneLibertarian
        January.8.2020 at 1:22 pm

        Gee, John, the level of adulation at that Suleimani funeral was pretty realistic for state run propaganda. I wonder who directed that film, dude. Well, the people of Iran love their Dear Leader the way you love our Dear Leader so don’t we all have something in common?

        1. John
          January.8.2020 at 1:24 pm

          We are talking about the embassy attack you fucking moron. You can’t even troll on the right subject. Just shut up and stop wasting people’s time.

    2. LeaveTrumpAloneLibertarian
      January.8.2020 at 1:24 pm

      But we can all trust Dear Leader because he’s on our side, right?

      1. Nardz
        January.8.2020 at 1:33 pm

        LeaveTrumpAloneLibertarian
        January.8.2020 at 1:22 pm
        Gee, John, the level of adulation at that Suleimani funeral was pretty realistic for state run propaganda. I wonder who directed that film, dude. Well, the people of Iran love their Dear Leader the way you love our Dear Leader so don’t we all have something in common?
        LeaveTrumpAloneLibertarian
        January.8.2020 at 1:24 pm
        But we can all trust Dear Leader because he’s on our side, right?

        You’re IQ cannot be underestimated

    3. Nardz
      January.8.2020 at 1:28 pm

      “it’s conceivable that some CIA ground operative slipped a low level street urchin $50 us to paint Soleimani’s name on the wall during the fracas”

      I do not doubt that Suleimani ordered the embassy attack. Kataib Hezbollah was his militia, and they’d been gradually increasing aggression and attacks for several weeks leading up to the embassy move.
      But, I am suspicious of the Suleimani graffiti.
      Ultimately, whether the militia wrote it as genuine celebration of their patriarch, Suleimani, or it was some US setup to clearly label the attack as his is immaterial.
      The Iranian regime’s aggression had been growing unchecked to the point that they killed an American and stormed the embassy.
      That needed to be stopped, and killing Suleimani was the best way to stop it.
      Everything from the killing of Suleimani on has been heading in the direction of detente (despite superficial appearances). So if the IC was manipulating events, they either a) want negotiations with Iran, b) wildly misunderstand Trump and his advisers as well as the situation, or c) just wanted Suleimani real bad. I don’t see any of those scenarios as all that convincing

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        January.8.2020 at 1:30 pm

        Oh no no no. Geraje Guzba insisted yesterday that the graffiti was PROOF that Soleimani ordered the attack.

        1. Nardz
          January.8.2020 at 1:35 pm

          Notably, Geraje Guzba didn’t post the comment you’re replying to

        2. Geraje Guzba
          January.8.2020 at 1:53 pm

          And you admitted that you trusted the IC determination but were disheartened at the lack of “skepticism.”

          In other words, as always, you wasted everyone’s time practicing for your special ed debate club.

    4. Vernon Depner
      January.8.2020 at 1:39 pm

      I wouldn’t be surprised if the Iranians were given targeting instructions so their “retaliation” wouldn’t kill anyone.

  8. Geraje Guzba
    January.8.2020 at 1:13 pm

    This retarded shit could have been written by chemjeff himself. How many bitter pills do these people need to swallow to admit for a second that Trump was right? The cognitive dissonance is going to lead to someone having a stroke, or getting a better paying job at MSNBC.

    1. Commenter_XY
      January.8.2020 at 1:47 pm

      You’d think they would make a better argument. Do they seriously think the embassy attackers are not on camera? Really? I am quite sure there is exquisite footage.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        January.8.2020 at 2:02 pm

        The egg on their face has hardened into a thick crust. Wringing their hands and insisting nothing is wrong is all they have left.

  9. wearingit
    January.8.2020 at 1:14 pm

    My shocked face:

    Seriously. Morons just think that we can and should take out anyone whenever we choose. The same people cheering this would gleefully take out Kim Jong Un too without ever thinking of the larger geopolitical ramifications. They’re also the same people who can’t realize it’s a smokescreen to distract from impeachment too.

    1. Geraje Guzba
      January.8.2020 at 1:16 pm

      Well, you don’t seem distracted.

    2. Ron
      January.8.2020 at 1:22 pm

      If Kim Jong Un attacks an American base or embassy then I would be fine with a retaliatory strike until then it is not a valid comparison

    3. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      January.8.2020 at 1:23 pm

      “They’re also the same people who can’t realize it’s a smokescreen to distract from impeachment too.”

      Precisely.

      By literally starting World War 3 to distract from impeachment, Orange Hitler has actually strengthened the case for impeachment. Pelosi is in the driver’s seat now!

      This is the tipping point. The walls are closing in. It’s the beginning of the end.

      #Resist
      #Impeach

    4. chemjeff radical individualist
      January.8.2020 at 1:23 pm

      Morons just think that we can and should take out anyone whenever we choose.

      See, THIS is the problem right here. Who gave the US military the right to be the world’s executioner of the “bad guys”? That’s the mentality that has to change in this country.

      I don’t believe the whole “distraction from impeachment” thing, that seems silly.

      1. soldiermedic76
        January.8.2020 at 1:52 pm

        Just killing bad guys who attacked the US first. We have been telling you that for 72 hours. But you keep ignoring the attack on US troops and embassy that proceeded the drone strike.

  10. chemjeff radical individualist
    January.8.2020 at 1:15 pm

    As I mentioned in the other discussion:

    If a guy tries to break into my house, and I get my gun and scare him off, then that is self-defense, and completely justifiable.

    But, if I then chase the guy down the street, tackle him, and shoot him in the head, that’s no longer self-defense. That’s offense. That is decidedly less justifiable, even if the guy deserved it in some karmic sense.

    Claiming that the military was justified in taking out Soleimani as an act of “defending the US” stretches the meaning of the word “defense” way too far.

    “But the AUMF permits it.” The AUMF as written was a bad idea. If the AUMF that was written after the events of 9/11 and the one written authorizing invading Iraq is somehow still technically valid in dealing with a completely different enemy with a completely different set of circumstances, then that AUMF should be repealed and no antiwar libertarian worth his/her salt should be justifying the use of that AUMF for that purpose, EVEN IF the guy deserved it. Because continuing to excuse and justify poorly written AUMFs that permit endless war will undermine the entire effort to get us OUT of these foreign quagmires.

    “But the guy has American blood on his hands.” Okay, that’s bad, so should the US military be drone-striking everyone who has killed an American soldier around the world? EVEN IF they deserve it? The US military is not the world’s superhero figure striking down the evil bad guys. Maybe the US should stop acting like a bunch of imperialist assholes.

    1. Geraje Guzba
      January.8.2020 at 1:17 pm

      //But, if I then chase the guy down the street, tackle him, and shoot him in the head, that’s no longer self-defense. That’s offense. That is decidedly less justifiable, even if the guy deserved it in some karmic sense.//

      Exactly what happen with Soleimani.

      This is why people abuse you.

    2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      January.8.2020 at 1:21 pm

      What if the guy who broke into your house had been actively shooting at you for the last 4 decades? Would that change your calculus on what is justified and what isn’t?

      1. TrickyVic (old school)
        January.8.2020 at 1:35 pm

        “”actively shooting at you “‘

        You could add, and killing your neighbors.

        1. Commenter_XY
          January.8.2020 at 1:48 pm

          LOL

    3. Ron
      January.8.2020 at 1:23 pm

      teh battle field which Iraq is is not comparable to a home defense situation and you know that

    4. Inquisitive Squirrel
      January.8.2020 at 1:27 pm

      You have to understand how poor your analogy is, right?

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        January.8.2020 at 1:32 pm

        And drone-striking Soleimani was an act of “self-defense”. Sure.

        1. Geraje Guzba
          January.8.2020 at 1:38 pm

          When people insult you, it’s because you’e hit the mark, not because you’re an idiot. Sure.

        2. soldiermedic76
          January.8.2020 at 1:54 pm

          No, it was an act of deference.

        3. Inquisitive Squirrel
          January.8.2020 at 2:09 pm

          Yes, it was an act of self-defense and allowable retaliation and deterrence. World politics and military usage are different than your analogy of a home invasion. Using your logic, the US could be attacked in any fashion (here or overseas) and unless we killed the person committing the attack during the attack, we would not be justified in doing anything. That is literally the dumbest position to take on this issue.

          1. soldiermedic76
            January.8.2020 at 2:14 pm

            By his logic, shooting down Yamamoto was unwarranted. Hell, declaring war on Japan was unwarranted.

  11. Ron
    January.8.2020 at 1:15 pm

    Trump’s reckless and unpredictable version of Ronald Reagan’s “peace through strength” theory.
    Nothing reckless about it, it may have worked and we will never know for sure since we know that Irans surrogets will attack again just as they did before but maybe they won’t be so embolden to walk around bragging about it

  12. LeaveTrumpAloneLibertarian
    January.8.2020 at 1:20 pm

    Details, details… hey, Iran is enriching uranium again and Iran basically called Dear Leader’s bluff, but what’s important is that Trump isn’t listening to any of these people in the GOPcalling forWAR!!! so i’ll Take this as good news.

    I wonder what the Iranians do next. {pops popcorn} I can’t wait to find out.

    1. soldiermedic76
      January.8.2020 at 2:12 pm

      Iran never stopped enriching uranium and increased attacks on the US. But ignore reality to further your false narrative.

    2. soldiermedic76
      January.8.2020 at 2:12 pm

      And it appears Iran is backing off, but again ignoring reality to fit your narrative.

  13. Inquisitive Squirrel
    January.8.2020 at 1:25 pm

    Lord. The need to criticize everything from Orange Man is just exhausting and trite at this point.

  14. BearOdinson
    January.8.2020 at 1:26 pm

    FFS so much wrong:
    While Trump did not offer to open direct negotiations with Iran and spoke glowingly about the power of the American military—all while being flanked by uniformed military officials—his Tuesday morning address seems to suggest that the immediate danger of open war has, for now, been reduced ever so slightly.
    Of course it did. And why should the commander-in-chief of the armed forces speak glowingly about the power of the American military??
    Iran’s government has already expressed a desire to avoid further escalation,
    Those peace loving Iranians have brought us back from the brink!! <>

    so you can expect the president’s supporters to claim that developments in the past 24 hours vindicate Trump’s reckless and unpredictable version of Ronald Reagan’s “peace through strength” theory.
    Peace through strength wasn’t just Ronald Reagan’s theory. It is something attested to throughout the history of mankind. Strong good guys can deter bad guys. Whether its CCW in one’s local shopping mall, or geopolitics. “Si vis pacem, para bellum.

    What exactly has the saber-rattling of the past week accomplished for the United States?
    Jesus Boehm! You don’t even know what saber rattling is! It is posturing and talking and having large shows of military might, without actually attacking. We didn’t talk about attacking, we didn’t bluster. We took out Soleimani very matter of factly. As a matter of fact, it is almost the opposite of saber rattling.

    Killing Soleimani did not prevent an attack on American troops in Iraq; if anything, it appears to have triggered an attack, though thankfully there were no casualties.
    An attack that was either specifically designed to not cause casualties (thereby allowing Iran to save face domestically, without escalating because they fear US power) or was an example of how feckless their military really is. Either way, it is even more demonstration about how the US (with Trump’s leadership)won this.

    1. BearOdinson
      January.8.2020 at 1:35 pm

      What else has the assassination accomplished? It’s given the Iranian regime an even stronger incentive to obtain nuclear weapons as a deterrent against future American aggression.
      Same bullshit during Hitler’s rise to power and during the cold war. Don’t do anything to make the evil regime mad!!
      It’s exposed, once again, the extent to which Trump has alienated America’s allies.
      What allies are these?
      And it’s given the Iranian government a martyr to use for domestic political purposes in rallying anti-American sentiment.
      So what else is new? No matter what we do, the regime rallies anti-American sentiment. Unless of course, it involves POTUS sucking Khomeini’s dick or something.
      Yes, Trump’s speech on Tuesday has reduced the chance of war with Iran. No, this was not a successful week for U.S. foreign policy, or for the man in charge of it.
      FFS Boehm, what color is the sky in your world?? Trump accomplished EXACTLY what he wanted without starting a war, or losing any American lives. It absolutely was a successful week for US foreign policy. Unless, one believes the only successful foreign policy is weakness.

      1. Nardz
        January.8.2020 at 1:44 pm

        All good points.
        The fact that Boehm, and people like him, are still employed after continuously demonstrating their incompetence is an indictment of US businesses

    2. Nardz
      January.8.2020 at 1:42 pm

      “so you can expect the president’s supporters to claim that developments in the past 24 hours vindicate Trump’s reckless and unpredictable version of Ronald Reagan’s “peace through strength” theory.”

      Except many of us Trump supporters, and even some who aren’t, predicted exactly this (seriously, go check the threads from the last few says).
      So yea – not unpredictable.

  15. TrickyVic (old school)
    January.8.2020 at 1:29 pm

    “”As other observers have noted, it’s now fairly obvious that Soleimani’s killing was about vengeance, not deterrence.””

    Oh sure. It’s not like planning attacks is something a general does as part of their job.

    As predicted, the anti-war left is coming back out now that a dem is not president.

    1. Nardz
      January.8.2020 at 1:47 pm

      “the anti-war left is coming back out now that a dem is not president.”

      And in this case, isn’t anti-war at all.
      Suleimani’s purpose in life was to wage war. He was pretty good at it.
      He would’ve continued doing it were he still alive.
      Bitching about his elimination is bitching about a reduction of war

  16. Jerryskids
    January.8.2020 at 1:32 pm

    Far from dissuading an imminent attack, Trump’s impetuous decision to assassinate Soleimani actually provoked an attack. Which is exactly the same reasoning all good libertarians use when they decry conservatives exercising their rights to free speech when they know full well they will be attacked by left-wing fascists for doing so. If there’s nothing else all good libertarians support it’s the Heckler’s Veto. If you’re doing something or planning on doing something that will upset other people, you have a duty to stop doing that thing. You can choose whether or not to commit a given act, provoked people are unable to control their actions and therefore are in no way responsible for those actions. This is simple logic, folks.

  17. Dillinger
    January.8.2020 at 1:34 pm

    >>What else has the assassination accomplished?

    you answer your own question calling it an assassination.

    1. BearOdinson
      January.8.2020 at 1:37 pm

      Good point. I didn’t address that. It is referred to as an “assassination’ as if we off’ed a democratically elected official or something. We killed someone who was responsible for more death and destruction than Bin laden was, but in much the same way.

  18. Slocum
    January.8.2020 at 1:38 pm

    Killing Soleimani did not prevent an attack on American troops in Iraq; if anything, it appears to have triggered an attack, though thankfully there were no casualties.

    The usual disclaimers here — I’m not a Trump fan, didn’t vote for him in 2016 and won’t in 2020 and would be happier if we got out of the ‘World Police’ business, but…how do we know that an attack wasn’t planned, called off in light of Soleimani’s killing, and that a minor, symbolic, face-saving missile attack was done instead? I generally think that government officials are more probably lying than not, but it’s not clear to me that what has happened since the missile strike proves anything at all.

    1. Widhalm19
      January.8.2020 at 1:46 pm

      Good comment. At least there remains two actual Libertarians on this pitiful Trumptard vs. Leftard website. Unless the Pentagon releases the actual evidence to why the drone was dropped, we’ll likely never know. There are some essays being posted on various websites suggesting Soleimani was in Bagdad to foster a peace treaty with representatives of Saudi Arabia. Unknown.

      1. Nardz
        January.8.2020 at 1:51 pm

        Lol
        Yep, Suleimani was in Baghdad with Iraqi and Lebanese militia leaders on a “diplomatic” mission

  19. Commenter_XY
    January.8.2020 at 1:40 pm

    In the aftermath of the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani…. – this is a deliberate misstatement by Birdbrain Boehm. I get that Reason wants clicks, but let’s attempt to be factual about it.

    As a legal and factual matter, the general was an enemy combatant in a combat zone. He was a bad man. He had American blood on his hands. He deserved to die. Nobody should be sorry to see him transition from red jello to fertilizer.

  20. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.8.2020 at 1:42 pm

    Important analysis from Vox.

    Trump’s Iran speech seemed like a victory lap. It actually made things worse.

    #VoxIsAlmostAsGreatAsReason

  21. EscherEnigma
    January.8.2020 at 1:46 pm

    It’s caused the United States to deploy more troops to the Middle East, thus making any eventual withdraw during Trump’s first term even less likely than it already was.

    Point of order, you can’t get lower then 0%, where we already were.

  22. Sovereign
    January.8.2020 at 1:48 pm

    My heart goes out to all peoples who actively hoped the President would start WW3. It’s really hard when things work out for the US and in opposition to your political interests.

  23. JFree
    January.8.2020 at 1:51 pm

    Looking at the oh-so-predictable commentariat again, I am struck by how astute Walter Russell Mead is re his ‘Jacksonian tradition’ as one of the four ways Americans have always viewed foreign policy. And especially now with Trump – who is Jacksonian to his bones as is his base – as Prez.

    Mead’s more an American historian than an actual foreign policy strategy wonk – but his focus re how Americans have historically (and still )viewed the rest of the world is almost unique and valuable because of its uniqueness.

