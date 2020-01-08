Iran's Foreign Minister: 'We Do Not Seek Escalation or War'

"All is well!" declared President Donald Trump on Tuesday night, after a barrage of Iranian missiles hit two U.S.-manned military bases in Iraq. Though some prominent Republicans immediately began banging the war drums last night, others fell in line with the president, asserting that the attack⁠—in retaliation for America's murder of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani⁠—was not that big of a deal and certainly not a sign that killing Soleimani was a bad plan.

Some downplayed the attack on bases in Ain al-Asad and Irbil, Iraq, on the grounds that no lives (American or Iraqi) were lost. Journalists and pundits have been running with that, too, suggesting that Iran hitting obvious and nearby targets that the U.S. had already cleared was a way to give the appearance of escalating while actually de-escalating.

This doesn't yet feel like a major escalation. The US military was anticipating an attack and personnel had taken cover. Iran can claim it took revenge. Feels more like an escalation to deescalate. — Liz Sly (@LizSly) January 8, 2020

Others say that's ridiculously naive and this is just the start of Iran's revenge.

2. What makes me nervous is illustrated in the WSJ story. The Iranian government has always operated on its own timeline. If you think Iran lobbing missiles over the border is the kind of revenge they ultimately have in mind, you're wrong. https://t.co/qeL7jkzQhd — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) January 8, 2020

It is soothing to think of the attack last night as the end of this frightening episode. Could Iran's no-casualty attack last night really be an attempt at de-escalation? Or was it only the beginning of the country's payback for Soleimani's death?

Iranian leaders have indicated both.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, said that last night's attack was but "a slap in the face" and "not sufficient. What is important is ending the corrupting presence of America in the region."

And here's a senior adviser to Iran's president:

@realDonaldTrump: You wanted a better deal with Iran. Looks like you are going to get a war instead. That's what happens when you listen to that clown, Pompeo. Don't be the worst dealmaker in history! — Hesameddin Ashena (@hesamodin1) January 8, 2020

But Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said "We do not seek escalation or war."

Zarif told reporters in Tehran this morning that the attack highlighted how Iran was "not the United States" and did not want war. "It is up to the United States to now come to its senses and stop its adventurism in this region," he said.

President Trump is expected to speak today at 11 a.m.

President @realDonaldTrump will deliver remarks at 11AM ET today. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 8, 2020

Shortly after the missile attack, a Boeing 737-800 passenger plane leaving the Tehran airport crashed, killing all 176 people onboard, and initially, many suspected the Ukraine International Airlines crash was related to hostilities between Iran and the U.S.

"At first I thought [the Americans] have hit here with missiles and went in the basement as a shelter," one man who lives near where the plane crashed told the Associated Press.

Iranian authorities, however, said the plane suffered from a mechanical issue. Ukrainian officials said an investigation will be conducted.

According to the Ukrainian foreign minister, those killed in the crash included mostly Iranian and Canadian passengers and no Americans. He said those on board included 82 people from Iran, 63 from Canada, 11 from Ukraine, 10 from Sweden, four from Afghanistan, three from Germany, and three from the U.K.

"The plane had been delayed from taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport by almost an hour," AP reports. "It took off to the west, but never made it above 8,000 feet in the air, according to data from the flight-tracking website FlightRadar24."

Some anti-war responses from members of Congress:

#IranAttacks on U.S. troops today brought back a flood of memories from my 2005 deployment at the height of Iraq war. Constant rocket attacks. A daily reminder of the terrible cost of war. Unimaginable suffering awaits if this escalation continues. #NoWarWithlran #IranvsUSA pic.twitter.com/SvMUOHum2K — Tulsi Gabbard ???? (@TulsiGabbard) January 8, 2020

Tulsi: "There is one person who is responsible for this, and that's President Trump. He has chosen to surround himself with neocons and warmongers." pic.twitter.com/0oui06Xn4Z — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 8, 2020

Let's hope he finds it and stays off the war path ???????? https://t.co/wvNWkZGsj0 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 8, 2020

We've been at war in the Middle East for almost 20 years and Republicans are repeating the same old Donald Rumsfeld talking points from the same old neocon playbook. https://t.co/qHKon6QfJV — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) January 7, 2020

The truth is the lies of administrations past are now putting our brave soldiers in harm's way. We must work towards a lasting peace and de-escalate conflicts. Tonight, I pray for peace. Tomorrow, I begin my journey to Lead With Truth. #PrayForOurTroops #PrayForPeace — Lincoln Chafee (@LincolnChafee) January 8, 2020

And some reminders for President Trump:

Please pray for our troops who are in harm's way and for their families. The president has inherent authority to repel sudden attacks, but any military engagement beyond that requires approval from Congress under our Constitution. https://t.co/r2YOaMXQTk — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 8, 2020

In the meantime, the Administration needs to bring any discussion of war with Iran to the American people and their representatives in Congress, as the Constitution requires. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 8, 2020

This escalation of violence was preventable. My amendment to prohibit funding for strikes on Iran or Iranian officials passed the House with 27 Republican votes. The Pentagon stripped it from the National Defense Authorization. We should have never passed the NDAA without it. https://t.co/ek1UVH2VK9 — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) January 8, 2020

The Trump administration announced last week that flavored vaping products with pre-filled cartridges are to be banned, while exempting flavored nicotine liquids that customers can load into tanks themselves. The former are much more popular, and include all flavored vape pods from the market-dominant Juul. Here's Kat Timpf at National Review on the stupidity and frustrations of the new vaping restrictions:

Yes: I myself vape, and that's part of the reason why this news upsets me. What's more, as a vaper who has tried "open tank" systems—which the administration exempts from the ban—I find absolutely no solace in this fact, as I know from experience how fiddling with these sorts of systems often inevitably results in your hands and furniture and purses and life getting completely soaked with nicotine liquid. My personal use, however, is far from the only reason that I am upset about this ban. In fact, the main reason I'm opposed to it is that it may, quite frankly, kill people. See, President Trump insists that the purpose behind the ban is to "protect our families," but the truth is, anyone who is informed on the facts of the issue would understand how it will only have a negative impact. In case you yourself aren't informed, here are some of those facts.

More here.

QUICK HITS

Last night, Pentagon officials were reportedly hard to reach when the attack started because they had been sent home in anticipation of bad weather in D.C. that never amounted to more than some non-sticking snowfall.

A little good news for a change:

Such good news! These women were charged with ~permitting each other~ to use a flat for prostitution. Police took their money and refused to give a receipt. Massive congrats @ProstitutesColl https://t.co/i56HfB3vj4 https://t.co/qbneR4uXEr — Frankie Miren (Mullin) (@frankiemiren) January 8, 2020

And on to the bad and bizarre: Paul Petersen, Phoenix-area county assessor (an elected office), resigned yesterday "months after being charged with running a human smuggling operation that paid pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to give up their babies in the United States."

Joe Biden "sometimes gets himself in trouble with flat declarations and evolving versions of the same story." The Washington Post checks out Biden's recent claims about Bin Laden.

The Methodist Church might be breaking up over same-sex marriage:

"Most of our people say it's possible for us to see things differently and remain in one church," says @RevAdamHamilton. We'll talk with him today about the split within the Methodists over same-sex marriage.https://t.co/l33qV59ckN — 1A (@1a) January 8, 2020

The Goldwater Institute is suing over Arizona's alleged mishandling of its school choice program: