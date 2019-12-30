Brickbat: Professional Courtesy

Aurora, Colorado, City Manager Jim Twombly has asked former U.S. Attorney John Walsh to review how the police department treated an on-duty officer found drunk and unresponsive behind the wheel of his patrol car in the middle of a street. A local TV station reports officer Nate Meier had a blood alcohol level above 0.45. He told internal affairs investigators he had gone home during his shift and drank vodka and did not remember anything until he woke up in a hospital. Meier was not charged with DUI and was not fired.