The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Impeachment

When Is an Officer Impeached?

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

This whole impeachment thing has gotten rather weird. After insisting that the sitting president is an ongoing threat to American democracy who must be removed immediately, the Democratic leadership in the House has now decided to slow walk the articles of impeachment to the Senate because . . . reasons.

This has given rise to the utterly academic question of when exactly a federal officer is "impeached." Literally nothing turns on the answer to this question, except perhaps the president's feelings (he apparently would prefer to be able to say that he has not been impeached, at least for the remainder of the holiday season). His supporters have been quick to declare the president's impeachment to be fake news.

But people are arguing about it. Harvard's Laurence Tribe has argued that the House should withhold the articles of impeachment until the Senate agrees to rules for a trial that Nancy Pelosi likes. Harvard's Noah Feldman has argued that the president has not actually been impeached until the House tells the Senate.

Of course, the media did not wait and immediately declared that the president had been impeached as soon as the House took its vote on the articles of impeachment. The Constitution gives to the House the sole power to impeach, but what exactly does it mean "to impeach." One answer is that the House impeaches when it passes a resolution saying so, and then the House later presents that impeachment to the Senate. Another answer is that the House impeaches when it sends someone to the Senate and announces that an officer is hereby impeached. In the second scenario, the House authorizes someone to go to the Senate and "impeach" an officer, and then the House later presents the specific articles of impeachment that will form the basis of a Senate trial.

Nothing much turns on this distinction in the federal context. It is not clear that the early members of Congress understood the distinction or that the constitutional framers had a very clear idea about what exactly the impeachment power was that they were vesting in the House. The early House sometimes used the language of sending a member to the Senate "to impeach" an officer, but sometimes the House has used the language of sending a member to the Senate "to present" the impeachment. Conventionally, it was the Senate, not the House, that informed the officer that he had been impeached and should prepare for trial, which might suggest that the impeachment did not occur until it had been transmitted to the Senate (and thus the House need only inform the Senate, but not the officer).

But the distinction does sometimes matter in the states, because some state constitutions indicate that an impeached officer is suspended from his office until such a time that he is acquitted in an impeachment trial. If President Trump could no longer exercise the powers of his office at the moment he is impeached, it would become very important to know exactly when that moment has arrived.

I do not know if there is a consensus view in the states on this question, but there is a judicial opinion from Florida that surveys the English and American practice and concludes that an officer is not impeached until the transmission to the senate has occurred. In 1868, the Florida governor asked the Florida court to weigh in on the question of whether the legislature had even lawfully convened, whether the senate was lawfully constituted, and whether he could have been impeached by the sole action of the lower chamber.

One judge concluded:

It thus appears by ample precedent and authority, that an impeachment is not simply the adoption of a resolution declaring that a party be impeached, but that it is the actual announcement and declaration of impeachment by the House through its committee at the bar of the Senate, to the Senate, that it does thereby impeach the officer accused, which proceeding is at once recognized by the Senate.

The Assembly of Florida, on the 6th day of November, 1868, upon the declaration of a citizen, that Governor Reed has been guilty of crimes and misdemeanors, immediately " Resolved, That Harrison Reed, Governor of Florida, be, and he is hereby, impeached of high crimes and misdemeanors in office." This was immediately followed, however, by a resolution that a committee of three be appointed to go to the Senate, and at the bar thereof to impeach Governor Reed, and subsequently a committee reported that they had proceeded to the bar of the Senate and impeached, as they wore directed to do, Harrison Reed, &c.

And so it clearly appears that the Assembly deemed that an impeachment was not effective until an accusation should foe actually declared before the Senate, which body alone is authorized to entertain it.

If that is the federal rule, then President Trump can celebrate a merry Christmas as a not-yet-impeached president.

 

NEXT: The Police Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson in Her Own Home Is Indicted for Murder

Keith E. Whittington is William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. DaveM
    December.20.2019 at 3:30 pm

    It is rather funny that one side says this maneuver will make Trump stew while the other says it makes a mockery of the process. Trying to get my head around stewing in mockery, but it’s just not working for me …

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      December.20.2019 at 4:37 pm

      Mock turtle soup is the closest I could find.

  2. Eddy
    December.20.2019 at 4:14 pm

    I’ve been compared to a marijuana smoker, etc., for suggesting that the 9th Amendment applies to impeachment cases, and forbids arbitrary delays in the start of the trial just as it would forbid such arbitrary delays in the start of a small claims court trial.

    But here’s Tribe’s article, invoking the Ninth Amendment to support the idea that the public has the right to observe a “meaningful trial” in an impeachment case:

    “…In 1980, then-Chief Justice Warren E. Burger, a Richard Nixon appointee, wrote that the media and the public have a constitutional right to attend and observe a criminal trial — despite the opposition of the accused, the defense team and even the prosecutor and the trial judge.

    “In Richmond Newspapers v. Virginia — the first case I ever argued in the Supreme Court — the court found that this right inheres in our system of government, a system whose openness is embodied only partly in the First Amendment. The fact that the right to observe trials even where all the parties would prefer a private resolution is nowhere enumerated in the Constitution’s text, the Burger opinion reasoned, is of no moment, given the Ninth Amendment’s directive that the “enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.””

    If the Ninth Amendment, and hence the reserved rights of the people, apply to impeachment cases, then why wouldn’t the right, recognized in Magna Carta and in various state constitutions contemporaneous with the Bill of Rights, to be tried tried without undue delay also apply?

    Who says A must say B.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      December.20.2019 at 4:38 pm

      I wonder if Burger inhaled.

      1. Eddy
        December.20.2019 at 4:41 pm

        *Sigh*…I wonder if he knew Justice Frankfurter.

        1. Eddy
          December.20.2019 at 4:47 pm

          I don’t relish these puns, but I mustard up the courage to say…they went to the Mayo Clinic.

  3. Armchair Lawyer
    December.20.2019 at 4:35 pm

    Interesting. Thanks for this.

  4. Armchair Lawyer
    December.20.2019 at 4:44 pm

    In other news, recently the 5th person the House of Representatives has sent to the Senate to present the Articles of Impeachment for President Trump has suddenly had a heart attack before being able present the Articles. Despite the impeachment resolution by the House, President Trump remains technically unimpeached.

    When asked to investigate this unusual and statistically unlikely series of events, IG Horowitz noted that there was no direct evidence of political bias in the unexplained deaths.

    (For those who need it. “/s”)

  5. Leo Marvin
    December.20.2019 at 4:53 pm

    the House has now decided to slow walk the articles of impeachment to the Senate because . . . reasons

    Really? There’s nothing ambiguous or mysterious about it. It’s not like the “reasons” are hidden behind the DNC server in Hunter Biden’s basement. Pelosi is just exercising whatever meager influence she can muster over the Senate before she ships the articles, at which point she’s neutered.

    The only arrow in her quiver may be Trump’s predictably self-destructive resolve to make a Trumpian show of the trial, complete with witnesses, pole dancers and a two drink minimum. It’s almost enough for me to pity Mitch McConnell the urge he must fight every second to rip out his few remaining scraps of hair over having to baby sit an imbecilic toddler with nukes.

    Anyway, Nancy is playing a weak hand, but you can’t blame her for trying. McConnell isn’t about to countenance an actual search for truth out of the goodness of his heart.

  6. M L
    December.20.2019 at 5:04 pm

    President Trump will be so happy to hear that he wasn’t impeached.

  7. Brett Bellmore
    December.20.2019 at 5:14 pm

    “One answer is that the House impeaches when it passes a resolution saying so”

    Well, the House acts by voting. The House voted. Would it normally take a separate vote to transmit the impeachment? Not so I understand it. Would it take a separate vote to appoint the managers? Maybe, I’m unclear on this point.

    It seems to me that the only action the House might take has already been taken. Impeachment is a power of the House, and Pelosi isn’t the House.

    1. Eddy
      December.20.2019 at 5:16 pm

      That’s quite a humdinger of a dilemma, or should I say a Schrödinger‌ of a dilemma.

Please to post comments