The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Impeaching Slow, not Fast

The House may not transmit the articles of impeachment until the Senate trial's procedures are established

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Tonight, the House approved two articles of impeachment. But Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested the articles would not be transmitted right away:

The California Democrat said she cannot name impeachment managers to present the House case to the Senate until she knows what that process will look like. The impeachment managers, once named, are the ones who will transmit the articles to the Senate.

"It's difficult to determine who the managers will be until we see the arena in which they'll be playing in," she said.

Pelosi seemed to leave open the possibility the House may never send the articles to the Senate if the two parties there don't agree to a fair process for a trial. But she pushed back on reporters' suggesting she raised the notion of an indefinite hold.

"We're not having that discussion," Pelosi said when asked if the House may never send the articles.

Pushed on whether she can guarantee the articles will be transmitted to the Senate at some point, the speaker said, "That would've been our intention but we'll see what happens over there."

I flagged this possibility in a post earlier this week:

My colleague Seth Barrett Tillman suggested another option. The House could approve the articles of impeachment, but not transmit them to the Senate. As far as I can tell, there is no requirement that the House take any action after approving articles of impeachment. For certain, the Senate cannot take any action until the House managers show up. In this fashion, the articles of impeachment would operate as a censure that could stand indefinitely. The House, in theory, could vote for impeachment again in the next Congress.

Consider another possibility. The House could determine that the Senate, with its current leadership and majority, would not afford the House managers a fair trial. (Tribe hints at this option.) Therefore, the House plans to wait until after the election to transmit the articles of impeachment. Of course, that option would be premised on President Trump winning re-election. What better way to start Trump's second term than by holding an impeachment trial? Indeed, if the Senate flips to Democratic, the Senate trial could serve as a lengthy post-mortem of the Trump administration. However, even if Trump loses, I agree with co-blogger Keith Whittington that a former President could be impeached.

Does the House have an obligation to transmit the Articles? No, for the same reason that the Senate had no obligation to give Merrick Garland a hearing. Both chambers can set the rules of their proceedings. There is no constitutional duty to take any action.

Update: I flagged on Twitter the possibility that the Senate could change its rules and allow an impeachment trial absent managers or articles. I find this option very unlikely.

Advertisement

NEXT: Tulsi Gabbard Votes 'Present' on Trump Impeachment, Slams 'Purely Partisan Process'

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Eddy
    December.18.2019 at 10:13 pm

    “Does the House have an obligation to transmit the Articles? No, for the same reason that the Senate had no obligation to give Merrick Garland a hearing. Both chambers can set the rules of their proceedings. There is no constitutional duty to take any action.”

    The House doesn’t have to exhibit its charges to the Senate – but it doesn’t (or delays for months), then what are the results? President Trump will be denied the right to a speedy trial. And the Senate could say so, decreeing that if the articles aren’t exhibited by a given deadline, the case will be dismissed.

    1. Dilan Esper
      December.18.2019 at 11:56 pm

      There’s no speedy trial right, but there’s also nothing stopping McConnell from simply setting a trial date and, if the House managers do not show up that date, holding a vote and acqutting the President.

      The House can surely set its own rules; it cannot, however, bind the Senate.

      1. Eddy
        December.19.2019 at 12:17 am

        “There’s no speedy trial right”

        As I mentioned below, assuming the 6th Amendment doesn’t apply, there’s the Ninth Amendment, and we know that the right not to have justice delayed was a recognized right among Anglo-Americans at the time of the Bill of Rights, because of the Magna Carta: “To no one will we…delay, right or justice.”

        https://avalon.law.yale.edu/medieval/magframe.asp

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          December.19.2019 at 1:42 am

          Nice try, but impeachment is purely political and all bets are off. If common law precedents included the right to a speedy trial, they would have included many other things which the House skipped.

          1. Eddy
            December.19.2019 at 5:07 am

            Voting in Congress is a political process, yet it’s governed by the Constitution – for example, one-fifth of those present can demand the ayes and nays on any question (Art. I, Sec. 5).

            What could be more political than that? Yet it’s governed by the Constitution.

            Is impeachment political? Is it governed by the norms of a fair trial?

            Yes and yes.

      2. David Nieporent
        December.19.2019 at 3:54 am

        I agree with Dilan about the inapplicability of House rules, but how the Senate can proceed is actually a question of Senate rules, and I’m not sure those permit McConnell to do that. (To be sure, Senate rules can be changed, but that requires a vote, not a unilateral decision by McConnell.)

  2. Toranth
    December.18.2019 at 10:13 pm

    What is “transmit the articles of impeachment”? My copy of the Constitution doesn’t mention that phrase…

    I don’t see why the Senate could not decide to start the trial tomorrow, if they wanted – the last used rules state they will wait for the House managers, but there is no need for that. In fact, they are currently negotiating about what rules to use right now. It looks like a simple majority of the Senate can remove that clause, no matter what the House wants, and proceed on their own.

    1. F.D. Wolf
      December.18.2019 at 10:51 pm

      Of course. The Senate, to use a phrase popular among Democrats lately, has the SOLE POWER to try impeachments. And if there is uncertainty over Senate Rules, they can be changed with a simple majority. It could, for example, pass a rule giving House managers a certain amount of time to show up, or else it will proceed to trial without them.

      1. Dilan Esper
        December.18.2019 at 11:57 pm

        Yep.

      2. Stephen Lathrop
        December.19.2019 at 5:15 am

        What if Roberts refused to show up for that farce?

  3. F.D. Wolf
    December.18.2019 at 10:15 pm

    Just more proof that the lunatic fringe has taken over the House Democrats.

    I don’t think Mitch McConnell is going to roll over to meet the demands of Nancy Pelosi, and if she wants a showdown with him, she will lose.

  4. AmosArch
    December.18.2019 at 10:18 pm

    I hope the Dems double down on their Stink of Impeachment strategy and drag this out as long as possible. The more and the longer they wallow in this the more it’ll hurt them.

  5. Robert Beckman
    December.18.2019 at 10:29 pm

    At the same time, the Senate could observe that the House has indeed spoken via a recorded vote and hold the trial immediately, potentially without the participation of The House. The only recourse would be a claim that no such impeachment had occurred, and it seems the only one with standing for that is the President.

    But that cuts both ways too, as the House could simply continuously hold impeachment votes until the Senate acts the way the House wants them to, or until either changes hands.

    The real key to all of this is that shenanigans are readily available to all parties (except the President, but even there I’m not sure there isn’t something tricky he could do that I just haven thought of yet). If you think the other guy is acting in bad faith and you’re trying to maneuver around it, you can bet they’re thinking and doing the same.

    1. Dilan Esper
      December.18.2019 at 11:59 pm

      The central problem is that politicians are looking for procedural solutions to the fundamental problem that other politicians disagree with them.

      The House Democrats’ problem is that the Senate Republicans have the votes to acquit the President. The Senate Republicans’ problem is that the House Democrats want to prevent them from acquitting him.

      And so we get a silly stand-off when everyone knows what the final result is going to be (impeached in the House, acquitted in the Senate).

      1. MatthewSlyfield
        December.19.2019 at 5:04 am

        I’d wonder if the House Democrats think that if they can hold on to the impeachment until 2021, they will have the majority in the Senate.

        Of course they’d need a 2/3rds majority for any real chance at a conviction, which seems unlikely. And that strategy could be read a conceding the 2020 presidential election before it even starts.

  6. Eddy
    December.18.2019 at 10:33 pm

    I can’t think of a time in U. S. Congressional history where the House failed to follow an impeachment with an exhibition of the charges in the Senate (though maybe some of those cases where people resigned to avoid an impeachment trial could count).

    Even in the case of the Earl of Danby in 1679, the House of Commons (the impeaching body) exhibited charges to the House of Lords (the trial body), though there never was a trial in the Lords because King Charles II sent Parliament packing soon after this. Which was too bad for Danby, because he was supposed to stay in the Tower of London until the charges were resolved.

    So he was stuck in the Tower with no way of knowing if he’d ever be tried. Finally, in 1684 the courts released him with on bail. The judges were hesitant to release someone who had been impeached in Parliament, lest they get in trouble the next time Parliament met – so to cover their asses with Parliament the judges set a yuuuge bail. Danby was never tried.

  7. TwelveInchPianist
    December.18.2019 at 10:33 pm

    Who cares if they are “transmitted”? They’re on the internet. The Senate can download them, deem them “transmitted” and hold the trial whenever it wants. If the managers don’t show up, they can acquit Trump.

    1. Eddy
      December.18.2019 at 10:59 pm

      Putting the issue in terms of the President’s right to a speedy trial would avoid the farce of a no-evidence acquittal.

      We don’t have to insist on applying the Sixth Amendment, with all the controversy that would re-ignite about “is it a criminal trial”? Instead, go back to Magna Carta and the requirement that justice not be delayed (the Ninth Amendment makes clear that basic Anglo-American rights like these apply whether spelled out in the Constitution or not).

      By all means let the Democrats/media try to spin a scenario where the House votes charges, fails to prosecute, and the Senate dismisses the charges for being unreasonably delayed.

      1. Eddy
        December.18.2019 at 11:01 pm

        (Who am I kidding, they’ll easily spin it as “rejecting the charges without a hearing after failing to negotiate with the House”)

      2. TwelveInchPianist
        December.18.2019 at 11:08 pm

        Sure, there’s lots of options. Start the trial on a reasonable date, say Jan 21. The Senate can hold it however they want. The idea that failing to transmit the articles ties the Senate’s hands is a yellow fringe level of reasoning.

        1. TwelveInchPianist
          December.18.2019 at 11:22 pm

          They can hold a debate and vote based on the record of the impeachment proceedings in the house. They don’t even need impeachment managers.

        2. Eddy
          December.18.2019 at 11:25 pm

          The “delay of justice” concept puts the matter on a higher plane – if the House misbehaves so badly as to refuse to promptly send managers to exhibit the articles of impeachment.

          This wouldn’t be like a routine delay like in a criminal trial – it would be more like a grand jury issuing an indictment and the prosecutor putting the indictment in his pocket and waiting around trying to decide when or whether to formally bring the indictment into court.

          For the House to arbitrarily delay even the *start* of the trial, as opposed to seeking reasonable postponenements *after* the trial starts, would be wrong.

      3. F.D. Wolf
        December.18.2019 at 11:21 pm

        None of that is necessary. The Constitution gives the Senate the sole power to try impeachments, which includes setting the rules for the trial. It could, for example, make a rule giving the House a certain amount of days to present its House managers, or else it will begin the trial without them. It could offer (or not) someone else (such as a Senator or group of them) prosecutorial duties. If no one wants them, it could say, “OK. Let’s vote.”

  8. not guilty
    December.18.2019 at 11:00 pm

    Here´s hoping that the Senate will leave the decision of calling witnesses to the respective litigants — the House managers and the President´s defense team — with wide open examination for both sides. This is a trial, after all, and the decision should be based on evidence.

  9. Colossal Douchebag
    December.18.2019 at 11:00 pm

    Gee, how will it play politically if the charges are never transmitted?

    I bet I can guess. I bet Pelosi can too.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      December.19.2019 at 1:55 am

      Mainly it will make Congress and especially the House Democrats look like buffoons, and the fence-sitting public will shift a little to sympathy for Trump. I doubt Democrats will be cheered enough for a large turnout, but Republicans will just be all the more inspired to vote in protest of the nonsense.

  10. ReaderY
    December.18.2019 at 11:11 pm

    I think the House managers should simply show up ready to present their evidence to the Senate. It is the Senate’s business to decide how to conduct the trial. I think the House should accept this. The House just doesn’t have much of a negotiating position here.

    If the House refuses to present its case to the Senate in a timely manner, the President’s supporters will be able to say there was never any case to present, the whole impeachment was just a political stunt that was never intended to be taken seriously or followed through on.

    1. ReaderY
      December.18.2019 at 11:13 pm

      I also agree that if the Senate refuses to let the House present its evidence before deciding, it can rightly be accused of a kangaroo acquittal and putting politics above its constitutional duties.

      1. TwelveInchPianist
        December.18.2019 at 11:26 pm

        Why? They don’t need the House to present evidence. They can take notice of the impeachment proceedings in the house, and debate and vote based on that.

        1. ReaderY
          December.19.2019 at 1:06 am

          Because the Constitution refers to the Senate’s power to “try” impeachment and refers to persons “convicted.” Trials and convictions imply evidence and impartial tribunals.

          Nothing in the Constitution prevents the President from shooting Supreme Court Justices he doesn’t like and replacing them with ones he like, or for that matter from shooting Senators who he thinks are in sufficiently fervent in their support and might be inclined to convict.

          It is only norms of civilized behavior that prevent these things. This is similar.

          Trying a person without evidence is different in degree from shooting political opponents as a way of resolving political disputes. But it is not different in kind. It is a lesser step down the same slippery slope.

          1. David Nieporent
            December.19.2019 at 4:00 am

            Nothing in the Constitution prevents the President from shooting Supreme Court Justices he doesn’t like and replacing them with ones he like, or for that matter from shooting Senators who he thinks are in sufficiently fervent in their support and might be inclined to convict.

            It is only norms of civilized behavior that prevent these things. This is similar.

            Well, norms and, inter alia, 18 U.S.C. § 1114.

  11. Jimmy the Dane
    December.18.2019 at 11:33 pm

    Pelosi has herself worked into quite a corner. She knew better then to start a party-line impeachment process, but played into the extreme left’s hands by allowing it.

    Now the best she can do is refuse to transmit the articles of impeachment to avoid absolute embarrassment at a trial where the Dems don’t control the process and will have to test their arguments in a truly adversarial environment. Pelosi can’t allow that because the truth that this is just another installment of the sham witch hunts will come out.

    McConnell should just say if the House doesn’t send over the articles in 30 days the Senate will refuse to hold a trial or will dispose of the charges when they do end up in that chamber with a quick motion to dismiss.

    1. David Nieporent
      December.19.2019 at 4:02 am

      will have to test their arguments in a truly adversarial environment.

      Well, of course, she’s not worried about that at all. What she’s worried about is that the Senate won’t allow the arguments to be tested at all. Because if they’re legitimately tested in good faith in an adversarial environment, Trump loses 100-0.

  12. Ben_
    December.18.2019 at 11:43 pm

    How many voters like it when congressmen proclaim something is serious one day and then play games with it the next?

  13. BadLib
    December.18.2019 at 11:47 pm

    If the House doesn’t transmit the articles of impeachment for more than a few weeks, it will backfire on Democrats as it would make it clear that the impeachment was only a political move and the House actually has no interest, or insufficient evidence, to justify a conviction. That will not play well to moderates.

    1. Jimmy the Dane
      December.18.2019 at 11:53 pm

      Well they don’t have any interest in pressing a trial because it was a completely political move. And there is no evidence so I highly doubt they want that to become readily apparent when the Senate conducts a trial.

  14. santamonica811
    December.19.2019 at 12:04 am

    “The House may not transmit the articles of impeachment until the Senate trial’s procedures are established”

    I think your article’s subheading could have been written a bit more clearly. English is not always a precise language. When I first read this, I took it to mean that the House *cannot* transmit the articles [etc etc], while of course you meant it as *possibly might not choose to* transmit the articles. “May” swings both ways, so to speak.

    (The body of the article makes it very clear which meaning you intended. But to the extent you want to edit and clean it up . . . .)

  15. dwb68
    December.19.2019 at 12:20 am

    Except that time is against the Dems. The longer they wait, the worse it will get.

    Moreover, House Democrats want to be talking about kitchen table issues during the election, not impeachment. Eventually, Legislation and the impeachment expire at the end of the house term.

    Forcing Dem Senators to sit for a trial during the primary creates chaosin the Dem Presidential race. Putting the impeachment trial right before the election also favors Republicans.

    Lol, House Dems should want it over and be thankful McConnell wants speedy affair. I expect McConnels position to be “I’m in no hurry, we’ll discuss rules when they transmit the articles.”

  16. Mannix
    December.19.2019 at 12:53 am

    Glad you reframed from saying Trump has been “IMPEACHED”, Josh. Amazes me how the entire media is so ignorant of when a President actually becomes IMPEACHED.

  17. Xanthro
    December.19.2019 at 2:15 am

    It’s a losing idea, that somehow the President is impeached, but the House doesn’t have to appoint Impeachment Managers.
    Either Impeachment is WHEN the Managers are appointed, in which case the President has not been impeached, or Impeachment is when the articles are voted on, in which case the President has been impeached and the Senate can move forward with the trial.
    The House can complain all it wants that the Senate can’t move forward without the House Managers, but that is a meaningless complaint, because there is no entity to resolve it.
    What, the House is going to appeal to the US Supreme Court and make the argument that it has impeached the President, but doesn’t have to appoint House Managers for the trial?
    The Senate can simply give a date for the trial, and if the House doesn’t like it, the House can’t do anything about it but whine.

Please to post comments