Star Wars

The Rise of Skywalker Shows It's Time for J.J. Abrams To Be Impeached From Star Wars

The final film in the Disney-era trilogy is a pointless, abysmal letdown that won't fully satisfy anyone.

|

star-wars-rise-skywalker-kylo-rey
(Disney/Lucasfilm)

For the last four years, we have been living a collective nightmare. Our shared values have been undermined. Our cherished culture has come under attack. At its least harmful, this nightmare has taken the form of empty nostalgia, in which the leaders who have been entrusted with ushering us into the next era have instead looked into the past, distracting us with symbolic gestures that serve no purpose except to cover up a lack of vision. At its worst, a combination of incompetence, erraticness, and sometimes sheer malice has squandered decades of progress. The ensuing conversation has been fruitless and ugly, and the experience has left many of us polarized, angry, and exhausted.

This week, it finally started to look as if that nightmare might end—but only in the weakest and most slapdash manner. This resolution, which is not really a resolution, is not only a disaster: It's a disappointment, a pointless, abysmal letdown that is virtually certain to fully satisfy almost no one. The result is a rushed and poorly executed product of bad management, empty thinking, and shallow wish-fulfillment that will only further the public's loss of faith in the entire enterprise.

I speak, of course, of the Star Wars franchise, which in late 2015 returned to movie theaters under the managerial oversight of Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy, with a strong creative influence from Hollywood's reigning prince of blockbuster mediocrity, J.J. Abrams.

Although other writers and directors have worked on the films, to varying effect, these two have been the chief visionaries. Kennedy managed the brand, and Abrams co-wrote and directed the first and third chapters in a new trilogy meant to expand on the sci-fi soap opera that franchise creator George Lucas started back in 1977. 

And now, with The Rise of Skywalker, the third chapter in the trilogy that Kennedy and Abrams began four years ago, the full impact of their creative leadership has become clear. 

Skywalker is a frantic, disjointed mess—not a movie with good ideas poorly executed, not even a movie with bad ideas, but a movie with no ideas at all, save for saccharine paeans to fandom and nostalgia. As a story, it is empty and unengaging to the point of boredom. As a cinematic product, it is surprisingly lackluster, with shoddy effects and muddy visuals. And as an entry in the Star Wars franchise, an ostensibly major part of the pop-culture canon, it is a wasted opportunity: a total failure of both creative imagination and corporate brand management. 

After Lucasfilm sold Star Wars to Disney, Kennedy cycled through writers and directors, firing several who were deep into the development process—and, in the case of last year's Solo, weeks into filming. Something similar happened with Skywalker, where writer-director Colin Trevorrow was taken off the project and Abrams brought back to close out the trilogy he started with 2015's The Force Awakens

All that hiring and firing reflects an understandable anxiety over controlling one of Hollywood's biggest properties. But the frequency with which Kennedy's creative collaborations collapsed, and the timid, half-baked films that resulted, suggest something worse: a directionlessness and uncertainty about what the brand's value proposition was. Why do people love Star Wars? Why does it endure? Kennedy just didn't know what Star Wars was supposed to be.

Abrams, who had previously rebooted the Star Trek franchise and directed Super 8, a relentlessly nostalgic tribute to Steven Spielberg, stepped in with an answer. What people loved about Star Wars was…loving Star Wars. So he made a movie about a trio of young heroes who revered and worshiped the series' old heroes, who over the course of the trilogy were cast as mentors for the younger generation.

That trend continues in Skywalker, which positions resistance leader General Leia Organa as the trainer to Rey, the trilogy's protagonist, who once again must swashbuckle her way through an onslaught of CGI gobbledygook in her quest to…ah, who cares? Certainly not any of the characters, who duly intone about the importance of the mission but seem about as engaged as if they are standing in line at the dry cleaner. Hotshot pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega) have been relegated to the sidelines in previous films; here they are onscreen more often, yet no less irrelevant. Only Adam Driver, as the Darth Vader–esque Kylo Ren, seems to hold the screen. (And even Driver is undermined by Abrams' hectic pacing, which never seems to trust viewers to linger on a thought for more than a moment.) 

Even the relationship between Rey and Leia plays out awkwardly. In part that's because it relies on digital trickery and repurposed footage to resurrect Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016. And in part that's because there's so little dramatic inertia, since the movie all but wipes out The Last Jedi, the polarizing middle chapter of the trilogy. 

Instead of following through on that flawed, frustrating film's universe-expanding narrative, Abrams has brought the trilogy back to his original idea: What people love about Star Wars is being reminded that they love Star Wars. So Skywalker is structured as a series of callbacks, a slideshow of favorite moments and characters, no matter whether they (or the actors who play them) are dead, and no matter whether they belong in this particular story, whatever it is. Skywalker is not so much a movie as a $200 million fan-made YouTube highlight reel. It might as well have been titled Why We'll Always Heart Star Wars

In that way, it bears more than a small resemblance to today's political moment, with its endlessly outraged partisans and pointless displays of symbolism and substantive void. It is probably not an accident that the discourse over The Last Jedi descended into an ugly, intractably polarized debate over the movie's nods to wokeness and diversity. Much of that debate was a stand-in for arguments about President Donald Trump—arguments that managed to distract both fans and critics alike from more sober and interesting assessments of the movie's real stylistic strengths and serious narrative flaws. The parallels to our poisoned political discourse are plain to see. 

Star Wars has always refracted and reflected the politics and culture of its day. In the 1970s, when Lucas kicked things off, that meant gay robots, peasant shirts, a soulless evil empire, and new-agey spiritual self-helpisms. It didn't offer wholly new ideas, but it did offer a new synthesis, one that blended a pop-mythical storytelling sensibility with film-school formalism and more than a little bit of tie-die weirdness. Lucas spun this into an empire of toys and lunchboxes and spinoff stories. Star Wars was a great movie, but it was also a triumph of creative cultural management. 

Kennedy has no such managerial deftness, and Abrams lacks Lucas' trippy brilliance. Under their watch, Star Wars has retreated entirely into itself, content to recycle and repeat its old mantras in increasingly crude fashion in increasingly desperate hopes of making Star Wars great again. If Skywalker reveals anything about the world around it, it's that we are living through an era of mismanagement and lack of vision, of dead-end rehashing, on-screen and off. (Even I have made a version of this argument before.) It's time for those who brought us to this historically low point to finally face some consequences.

Advertisement

NEXT: Mitch McConnell: This Is the 'Most Rushed, Least Thorough, and Most Unfair Impeachment Inquiry in Modern History'

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. John
    December.19.2019 at 12:57 pm

    I think one of the fundamental problems with the entire trilogy is the decision to make the protagonist a woman. Now it would have been one thing if they had made the protagonist into an actual female character. That might have been interesting and fun. But they didn’t do that. They just wrote a completely asexual character and hired a generally asexual and unattractive actress to play it.

    There is nothing female about the Rey character. You could hire an adolescent boy to play the part without changing a single line and no one would notice. Deprived of any sexuality the character just falls flat. It is about as interesting as making C3PO the protagonist.

    It is more than a bit ironic that Cathleen Kennedy set out to make the movies about “girl power” but ended up making movies that are totally devoid of any real female power or sexuality. Rey is as a character closer to Peter Pan than she is an actual adult woman like the original Leia or any other powerful female roles over the years. Kennedy writes femininity and feminine power out of the Star Wars universe in the name of destroying masculinity and making it supreme. What she and every other Hollywood feminists don’t understand is that masculinity and femininity are a ying and yang; one cannot exist without the other. Destroy the masculine and the famine is destroyed as well and you end up with the dull asexual universe of these films.

    1. BearOdinson
      December.19.2019 at 1:09 pm

      Well said. I think one of the other fundamental problems is that there is literally no reason to care about this story. We saw the rebellion defeat the Emperor and win the Galactic Civil War. Then they (ostensibly) created The New Republic. And then 20 years later, essentially the exact same force destroys the ENTIRE New Republic with one shot from Starkiller base. Where the fuck did the First Order come up with the resources and people to create an entire space navy that rivals, or possibly is larger than the Imperial Navy at its height. And create something with literally thousands of times the power of the Death Star (oh and the shots can travel through hyperspace). And seriously, after the Galactic Civil War, are there that many systems who would welcome a return to the Empire?
      I didn’t give a fuck about the woke bullshit in The Last Jedi. Just that the movie had some VERY bad plot points (the side trip to the casino planet???WTF??) ‘
      I mean literally any middle school geek could have come up with a better storyline for the new trilogy than these tools did.
      Lucas did a pretty crappy job on EPI-III, but they were still “Star Wars”. And it did wrap up the threads decently about what happened prior to EpIV.
      But this crap isn’t anything. These movies don’t even rise to the level of doing a shitty job. It is not that they are incompetent. It’s like they just don’t care.

      1. John
        December.19.2019 at 1:19 pm

        The super weapon in the Force Awakens has to be the most ridiculous plot device in the history of film. Ed Wood came up with more believable things than that. They are sucking the energy out of a sun? WTF?

        And yeah, there is really no reason to care about any of this stuff. That is because none of the characters have any real background or substance. Rey is an orphan who runs around stealing junk and selling it. She is a size 0 teenage girl but somehow doesn’t have a boyfriend or in anyway use her sexuality to get out of the life of destitution she is in. The villain hates his parents for reasons no one can seem to explain and does so with about the same level of believably of a 13 year old boy angry that his parents don’t own the electric company and that he has to go to bed for school in the morning.

        The one thing the original trilogy had was charismatic characters. You want to be Luke Sykwalker or Han Solo. They are cool and interesting. Same with Leia or Obiwan. Hell, even Yodi is kind of a funky version of ET. But the last six movies have not produced a single character that you can look at and say “yeah, it would be fun to be that guy”. And that makes for really boring movie making.

  2. Don't look at me!
    December.19.2019 at 12:58 pm

    Crap. I got tickets for this thing.

    1. John
      December.19.2019 at 12:59 pm

      There has been six movies since the original three. You cannot say you were not warned.

    2. Juice
      December.19.2019 at 1:05 pm

      We have tickets. I didn’t buy them. My woman insisted we go see it on opening weekend because she cares about spoiler. Then she read some reviews and…

  3. Dillinger
    December.19.2019 at 1:03 pm

    >>Adam Driver, as the Darth Vader–esque Kylo Ren

    they didn’t tell us why he hates his parents or who the fuck he is at all really then next thing you know he’s killing Han wtf I’m still pissed.

    1. John
      December.19.2019 at 1:07 pm

      They did the same thing with Darth Vader in the prequals. Why did Anakin Skywalker go all dark side on everyone? Beats me. The guy’s wife dies giving birth and suddenly he wants to slaughter and enslave the entire universe.

      Both examples point to the most fundamental flaw of the entire series going back to the original three; George Lucas has no understanding of what evil is or why anyone would be attracted to it. That didn’t matter in the first couple of movies because they didn’t try and explain much of the back story. The lack of back story or explanation made Vader an even better villain. But once they tried to explain who Vader was and why he did what he did, the whole thing fell apart quickly because Lucus really had no fucking clue what the answers to those questions were.

      1. JesseAz
        December.19.2019 at 1:22 pm

        They didnt even work in the back story of the jedi ethos how the dark side could manipulate life and death through the force? It would make sense for him to turn to try to save his wife.

        1. John
          December.19.2019 at 1:27 pm

          And the worst thing is that the explanation for what the dark side is and why it is tempting is sitting there like a giant wookie trying to pull your arm out of socket.

          Jedi’s have the power to use the force to fool people and manipulate them. You know the whole “these are not the droids you are looking for” thing. It is not hard to imagine how easy it would be to be corrupted if you had such power. The dark side is the temptation to use the force to mentally enslave and fool people into doing what you want. The temptation of it is that you convince yourself that you are fooling them and enslaving them to do good. Only someone who has true discipline and morality can resist the temptation to overpower people’s free will in the name of doing good. Vader goes bad because it is hard and it sucks to be good. Being good means letting idiots run the universe and letting people do stupid and self destructive things. What is easy and tempting is stepping in and using the force to enslave them for their own good.

          Why Lucas couldn’t figure this out is beyond me.

  4. Juice
    December.19.2019 at 1:04 pm

    It’s time for Star Wars fans to admit that most of the movies actually aren’t that good. The universe that it inhabits is really cool and vast. The characters have a lot of potential. The musical scores are top notch. The special effects are usually pretty awesome and in the original trilogy they were groundbreaking. You can take those ingredients and couple them with huge budgets to make truly great, epic, sci-fi movies. Or you can be George Lucas, Disney, and JJ Abrams and use these great ingredients to serve up mediocre slop.

    There are three Star Wars movies that I consider to be actually good movies as they are: A New Hope, Empire Strikes Back, and Rogue One. Obviously I mean the original cuts of A New Hope and Empire. Everything else is just ok, lame, or total shit.

    1. BearOdinson
      December.19.2019 at 1:13 pm

      I am glad you included Rogue One, because I did really like that one. It actually had great dialogue and got us to care about the characters. Even though we knew going into it, they were all going to die. (If they didn’t, then were the fuck were they in IV, V and VI!!)

      I still love Return of the Jedi. Not because it was a great movie. But, sentimentally the scene that Vader turns back to the light side and throws the Emperor down the hole is one of my favorite scenes of all time from any movie. Though the Ewoks can fuck off.

    2. 68W58
      December.19.2019 at 1:16 pm

      I agree with you about the three that are good, but even in Rogue One they felt it necessary to show us a CGI Leia (they could have just shown us a shot of her from behind about to get the plans and we would have known who it was). I got a shiver of “uncanny valley” from that one scene and it took something away from the film for me.

    3. John
      December.19.2019 at 1:22 pm

      I have a theory that the first hour of A New Hope was so interesting and so well made and the universe so compelling that everyone was so transfixed that they didn’t notice the rest of a New Hope and even Empire were not that great. It wasn’t until the second half or Return of the Jedi that the spell started to wear off and people went “WTF, those are Muppets running around”.

  5. 68W58
    December.19.2019 at 1:11 pm

    Honestly the guys who make videos tearing Star Wars apart are now far more interesting than Star Wars itself. Red Letter Media, Mauler, the Critical Drinker and any number of others make great videos pointing out plot inconsistencies and problems with the characters that help most of us bring into focus what seemed wrong about these movies that we couldn’t quite articulate. I’m not going to go see this Star Wars movie, and I didn’t go see the last one. My 10 year old self sitting in the theater watching the original in 1977 would never have believed that he would grow bored with Star Wars, but here we are. At the very least I can enjoy entertaining critics who remind me of what I once loved about the series while they tear the current crop of films apart.

    1. BearOdinson
      December.19.2019 at 1:20 pm

      That is so true. I love the ones (I can’t remember who did the best ones) that retell Episodes I-III the way they should have been told. Not brand new stories, but taking the main frame of the existing stories and executing them better. They could have been very good movies with the right person at the helm.
      As opposed to the fucking hash that is the last trilogy (I won’t even honor them with episode numbers). There is damn near NOTHING to salvage from them. The characters aren’t worth caring about. (Finn maybe COULD have been, a stormtrooper who turns). Kylo Ren is nothing but a spoiled child throwing a temper tantrum. He can LITERALLY suspend a blaster bolt in mid-air, but can’t defeat a person who until the day before had no idea about the force and had never held a light sabre. As John very eloquently pointed out above Rey is nothing more than an androgynous mannequin. Leia should be on a beach sipping margueritas, and Poe is about as original as a 90’s sitcom.
      The dialogue isn’t even bad. It is completely forgettable. I can quote lines from hundreds of movies. And I love quoting even the bad lines from the prequels (“From my point of view, the Jedi are evil!”) I literally can’t quote any significant lines from any of these fuck-ups.
      I want to hate what these ass-clowns did. But, I just don’t care that much any more. As far as I am concerned, the Star Wars saga ended when the Rebellion won the Galactic Civil War (not counting some of the great novels that are no longer considered canon).

  6. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    December.19.2019 at 1:12 pm

    This review spends too much time attacking Kathleen Kennedy. Like Obama said, women are better than men at pretty much everything. So even if there are problems with the recent films, it’s not her fault.

    #TheFutureIsFemale

    1. 68W58
      December.19.2019 at 1:17 pm

      Boo-you should have said #TheForceIsFemale. You don’t often drop the ball that badly.

  7. Francisco d'Anconia
    December.19.2019 at 1:27 pm

    Well, all the critics hate it. So, it’s probably fantastic!

Please to post comments