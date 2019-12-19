Cancel Culture

J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Tweets Have Not Ruined Harry Potter. Please Calm Down.

It's okay to disagree with an author's politics and still like her work.

|

(Everett Collection/Newscom)

Alas, once-beloved Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is now cancelled. Her legacy is over. Her books can never again be enjoyed.

That's according to progressive Twitter, which exploded with outrage after Rowling tweeted in defense of Maya Forstater, a British think tank employee who lost her job after she expressed views considered by many to be transphobic. Forstater has said that "Everyone's equality and safety should be protected, but women and girls lose out on privacy, safety and fairness if males are allowed into changing rooms, dormitories, prisons, sports teams." This is, of course, a commonly held view, but Forstater's employees at the Centre for Global Development (CGD) decided it was a good reason not to renew her contract. She filed suit, and recently lost in court.

Rowling has previously drawn suspicion that she is a "Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist," or TERF: someone who denies that trans people are anything other than their birth sex. On Thursday, she waded into the Forstater controversy, tweeting:

The tweet appears to confirm what many trans activists have long suspected, and progressives are making their displeasure known (just read the replies).

It's fine, of course, to disagree with Rowling and Forstater—I disagree with them, about this issue and probably many others. But Rowling's critics are also claiming that her conservative views on transgender issues has forever ruined the Harry Potter books. Indeed, Vox tweeted the following:

The answer implied by Aja Romano's article is certainly yes. It's subtitle is: "JKR just ruined Harry Potter, Merry Christmas."

Romano writes that "Rowling's tweet reveals itself as a shocking dismissal of transgender identity: its first three lines seem to directly attack trans identity, while its final line mischaracterizes the facts surrounding a court case that involves significant transphobia." As a reminder, the first three lines of Rowling's tweet were "Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who'll have you." How these statements constituted a direct attack on trans identity, I'm not quite sure.

Romano goes on to claim that Rowling has "a long problematic history" on everything from queerbaiting—that is, piquing the interest of queer audiences by hinting at same-sex characters and relationships but never making them explicit—to cultural appropriation. Romano concludes her piece by stating that she wishes she could divorce the books themselves from "the now-tainted voice of its author," but suggests this is unrealistic.

I can't help but feel bad for people who are unable to separate the art from the artist. They have set themselves up for a lifetime of disappointment. Like a room full of monkeys and typewriters, every author, director, comedian, and musician will inevitably commit a transgression against progressivism, which continuously asks people not just to tolerate, but to adopt and espouse beliefs they might not like or want to hold. It's much better to continue liking and appreciating a piece of culture, even if there's something you don't like about its creator.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Griffin3
    December.19.2019 at 5:24 pm

    It’s okay to not like things.

    1. wingnutx
      December.19.2019 at 6:14 pm

      This hate-mongering will not stand, man.

    2. Jerryskids
      December.19.2019 at 7:34 pm

      You are literally history’s worst monster. It is most definitely not okay to not like things, except for the things it is most definitely not okay to like.

      And speaking of things you’re not allowed to not like:

      the first three lines of Rowling’s tweet were “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.” How these statements constituted a direct attack on trans identity, I’m not quite sure.

      Robby, don’t lie, you know goddamn well how those statements constitute a direct attack on trans identity. The idea of your choosing how you may dress or how you may identify or who you may have sex with implies that you may choose how not to dress or identify or have sex. To make that choice implies that you may have a preference of one thing over another when these things are exactly equal in every conceivable way and there is absolutely no reason whatsoever for you to prefer one over another. Unless you’re some kind of Nazi, of course. How dare you suggest that if you prefer wearing boxer shorts to a lacy thong or that people call you Robby rather than Loretta or you’d rather have sex with a woman with a vagina rather than a woman with a penis that that’s perfectly acceptable?

      I keep trying to tell you, these people are no longer demanding tolerance, they’re demanding you embrace their superiority.

  2. Brandybuck
    December.19.2019 at 5:26 pm

    Transphilia denies equality to women. If any male can declare themselves female and shove other females out of the room, then what’s the point of equality? We have separate genders in sports so that men don’t dominate. But now we have men taking medals in female divisions. How is that equality?

    Someone being trans does not bother me. But someone who grew up with testosterone and testicles should be denied membership in the sisterhood of those who grew up with estrogen and uterui. How can one claim to be a sister when they never grew up as a girl, never experienced being a girl, never have and never will experience menstruation, never grew up as a second class citizen. How the fuck does Bruce claim to know what it’s like to be a woman when he spend the overwhelming majority of his life as the masculine symbol of masculinity on the cover of Wheaties?!?! Fine, he’s a woman now. But he did not grow up female. He lacks a key element of the sisterhood.

    I don’t have a problem with trans people, I have a problem with hyper-progressive SJWs claiming that the only criteria for being a woman is merely declaring themselves female.

    1. Rubbish!
      December.19.2019 at 5:48 pm

      I believe every woman should be proud of her penis.

      1. Conchfritters
        December.19.2019 at 7:02 pm

        LOL

    2. Zeb
      December.19.2019 at 5:48 pm

      The biggest problem I see is that the trans activists are putting the cart before the horse when it comes to any actual understanding of the subject. They want to force through social pressure and legislation something that is still very poorly understood. I don’t think anyone really knows what “trans” even is, scientifically speaking.

      1. SQRLSY One
        December.19.2019 at 6:41 pm

        Also, high suicide rates among trans…

        https://www.aappublications.org/news/2019/10/14/suicide101419
        Studies: Suicide attempts high among transgender teens, increasing among black teens

        One can argue that it might be because of them being socially rejected. But one may NOT study the topic scientifically, because, says your PhD thesis advisor, if your “scientific” conclusions are PC-WRONG, you might feed the hateful tribes! British PhD candidate had this thesis approved, then yanked. I can’t find the Reason article… Anyway, you may NOT study this!

      2. SQRLSY One
        December.19.2019 at 6:43 pm

        OK, I found it…

        https://reason.com/blog/2017/10/03/brickbat-dont-ask-dont-tell#comment
        I am utterly SHOCKED to learn that NOT offending the “tranny brigade” of PC people is WAY more important than the actual happiness of trannies and potential trannies!!!

        Speaking of such things, there are biochemical, often off-label, solutions to your urges towards becoming a tranny, which MIGHT actually lead to better results! To MORE happiness, for many potential trannies! To becoming happy with your body, as it already is! Imagine that!

      3. SQRLSY One
        December.19.2019 at 6:44 pm

        See http://www.drugs.com/condition/gender-dysphoria.html for “Off Label” uses of drugs for suppressing “gender dysphoria”… 6 drugs listed in web link above, to include (pretty obviously) testosterone…

        Also use below as search-string…
        “Transgender woman, who claims pills for male hair-loss sparked gender change, opens up about ‘life and death struggle’”

        Concerns male-hair-loss “…drug Propecia, called finasteride, to halt the onset of hereditary baldness”, which feminized his / her body, and brought around the desire for a sex change, according to him-now-her.

        So then Propecia AKA (generic) finasteride sounds like a darned-good choice for an off-label drug use, if you are female, contemplating sex-change to male, and worrying that your marriage might not survive such a sex change… Which is a strong possibility! Try this first, to see if maybe you’d like to stay female, before you make drastic changes…

      4. SQRLSY One
        December.19.2019 at 6:45 pm

        Also see “The successful treatment of a gender dysphoric patient with Pimozide” at http://www.researchgate.net/publication/14365362_The_successful_treatment_of_a_genderdysphoric_patient_with_Pimozide

      5. Rufus The Monocled
        December.19.2019 at 7:04 pm

        Since when do they care about ‘specifics’ or ‘details’?

      6. Nardz
        December.19.2019 at 7:31 pm

        “don’t think anyone really knows what “trans” even is, scientifically speaking.”

        Mental disorder.
        Literally disorder.
        Their brain don’t match their body.
        Like other mental disorders, it is what it is

  3. Eddy
    December.19.2019 at 5:26 pm

    “her conservative views on transgender issues”

    The day before yesterday it was standard feminism, now it’s part of the evil right-wing whatchamacallit.

    The monkeys with typewriters are the “progressive Twitter” people.

    1. Fist of Etiquette
      December.19.2019 at 6:19 pm

      Her tweet from the first word to the last is an appropriation of alt-right culture.

  4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    December.19.2019 at 5:29 pm

    I encourage anyone who liked Harry Potter to try this fanfic alternative: Harry Potter and the Methods of Rationality.

    Forget the title and its pretensions to a specific philosophy if need be. It corrects a lot of things that annoyed me — the disorganized nature of spells, the lack of curiosity on what happens if you change spells slightly (draw out the vowels, shorten syllable, wiggle the wand just slightly differently) — here Harry and Hermione actually experiment with all the variations they can. Why does Quidditch have such stupid scoring? What happens if you mix quantum mechanics with magic?

    And the ending is far better.

    1. Real Books
      December.19.2019 at 5:44 pm

      ” Why does Quidditch have such stupid scoring?”

      OK, you just crossed a line there.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        December.19.2019 at 5:52 pm

        Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf has never watched a game of WhackBat.

      2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        December.19.2019 at 6:39 pm

        Oooh, a Quidditch reference! That’ll show me!

        1. SQRLSY One
          December.19.2019 at 8:03 pm

          You are hereby sentenced to playing multiple rounds of Magic CalvinBall with a five-year-old!

    2. Agammamon
      December.19.2019 at 6:17 pm

      We know why Quidditch has that stupid scoring. Its a staple of YA novels.

      https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/GoldenSnitch

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        December.19.2019 at 6:47 pm

        That’s interesting. I haven’t watched TV at all, let alone game shows, in ages; I find most YA fiction too damned simple-minded and preachy. I guess I have been missing a lot of memes.

    3. JesseAz
      December.19.2019 at 7:09 pm

      Harry Potter was a terrible series written for simpletons. I wouldn’t encourage anyone to read anything associated it. I gave it a try. You could tell it was written by a High Schooler (or equivalent).

      1. JWatts
        December.19.2019 at 7:39 pm

        Well yes it is written at a lower level vocabulary. They are targeted at children after all. It’s still a charming and highly detailed series of novels.

  5. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    December.19.2019 at 5:30 pm

    TIL biology is transphobic.

  6. Fancylad
    December.19.2019 at 5:32 pm

    Transphobia is another word for rationality.

    1. Zeb
      December.19.2019 at 5:42 pm

      At least as it’s being used in this case.

    2. Gasman
      December.19.2019 at 6:42 pm

      what if one is not fearful, phobic, of trans, but merely thinks it a mental illness.
      I am then what, trans-rational?

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        December.19.2019 at 6:59 pm

        What if you don’t think it’s a mental illness but merely a game people are using as a way to exercise power over other people?

        1. Ray McKigney
          December.19.2019 at 7:56 pm

          Or a way for lousy male athletes to win medals and stuff?

  7. TwelveInchPianist
    December.19.2019 at 5:40 pm

    So feminists are fighting for an interpretation of Title IX that allows all college athletes to have penises, just like the old days? Now that’s funny.

  8. Zeb
    December.19.2019 at 5:41 pm

    I don’t know what else she has said about her views on the subject, but that tweet doesn’t sound transphobic or conservative. It’s a defense of the right of people to have differing views on things and not be punished for it.
    Do you really disagree, Robby? I mean, I was all good in making some distinction between sex and gender. But now we should believe that calling someone born with a dick and XY chromosomes is not properly referred to as “male”? There is a big leap from saying that sex and gender can be considered as closely related but distinct things and saying that sex isn’t real at all. This is where they really lose me. You’re a man who feels better presenting as a woman? Great. You want to modify your body? I wouldn’t advise it, but it’s up to you. But for fucks sake, reality still is what it is.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.19.2019 at 5:54 pm

      The only way we can make rational sense of ‘gender’ vs. ‘sex’ is if we publicly admit that Gender is nothing more than a performative act, but separating the two isn’t particularly helpful– or even useful.

      Ok, I agree that “gender” and “sex” are separate. But no, Ted, you’re still not going into the changing room with my daughter.

      1. Zeb
        December.19.2019 at 6:13 pm

        I’m not entirely sure I agree that sex and gender are truly distinct things, but at least it’s an attempt to rationalize the phenomenon rather than just forcing a counter-to-reality view on everyone.

      2. MaxBlancke
        December.19.2019 at 6:43 pm

        The most scientific view is that gender is how biological sex is generally expressed through behavior. That does not mean that all women or men are the same, or that culture does not influence those behaviors. But there are strong enough links between sex and gender that biological sex is a reasonable predictor of sets of behaviors.

  9. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.19.2019 at 5:47 pm

    That’s according to progressive Twitter, which exploded with outrage after Rowling tweeted in defense of Maya Forstater, a British think tank employee who lost her job after she expressed views considered by many to be transphobic.

    It’s like we should be investing in push-pins and yarn stock.

    Forstater’s comments are completely reasonable. And so anyone who remarks on someone else’s remarks are now “phobic”. Cancel Twitter.

  10. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.19.2019 at 5:51 pm

    and progressives are making their displeasure known (just read the replies).

    No.

    It’s fine, of course, to disagree with Rowling and Forstater—I disagree with them, about this issue and probably many others. But Rowling’s critics are also claiming that her conservative views on transgender issues has forever ruined the Harry Potter books. Indeed, Vox tweeted the following:

    What, exactly do you disagree with?

    Further, what’s “conservative” about noting that a dude that throws on a costume before heading out the door is no longer a dude? Presuming he’s not a dude is an entirely sexist position. It presumes that femininity is nothing more than a performative act– and to be a “woman” or a “man” is merely to engage in a series of activities which are preconceived to be “masculine” or “feminine”.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.19.2019 at 5:55 pm

      Sorry, should read:

      Further, what’s “conservative” about noting that a dude that throws on a costume before heading out the door is STILL a dude?

    2. mad.casual
      December.19.2019 at 6:07 pm

      It presumes that femininity is nothing more than a performative act– and to be a “woman” or a “man” is merely to engage in a series of activities which are preconceived to be “masculine” or “feminine”.

      Yeah, Robby’s trying to walk on the shifting sand of irrationality and pretend he’s being rational about it here.

      J.K. Rowling hasn’t even made any sort of disparaging comment about trans individuals and really, you have to read a heaping dose of negative or nefarious intent into anything her friend has said or done before you get to a point where it begins to look like someone is clearly/explicitly *anti-*transgendered.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        December.19.2019 at 6:10 pm

        Her remarks are entirely libertarian. Be who you want to be, dress how you like, have sexy time with any consenting adult! But if you tell me you’re St. Jerome, I’m not going to believe that you’re St. Jerome.

        Something’s going very sideways around here and I’m beginning to think it’s not me.

        1. Gray_Jay
          December.19.2019 at 6:24 pm

          It’s straight out of Orwell’s arithmetic lesson. I wonder if many of the loudest proponents don’t themselves believe it, but enjoy forcing their ideological enemies to repeat the irrational?

          I don’t see it going on much longer. How long did the Weimar Republic last? I hope it doesn’t end the same way.

          1. Nardz
            December.19.2019 at 7:41 pm

            “Senator Roark: Power don’t come from a badge or a gun. Power comes from lying. Lying big and gettin’ the whole damn world to play along with you. Once you’ve got everybody agreeing with what they know in their hearts ain’t true, you’ve got ’em by the balls.”

          2. icannotread
            December.19.2019 at 8:15 pm

            They don’t believe it. You can tell by how they want only trans women to play trans roles, but never complain that they don’t play roles as biological females.

            The internet is powerful. We can make the push for this and Hollywood will be fucked.

  11. IceTrey
    December.19.2019 at 5:56 pm

    So Robby thinks that women should lose their job for saying sex is real? Seems like an odd position for a libertarian to take.

  12. 68W58
    December.19.2019 at 5:57 pm

    Rowling’s twitter feed makes me want to weep for humanity, but Blair White gives me hope that not everyone involved in the trans movement is barking batshit insane.

    1. Cloudbuster
      December.19.2019 at 7:51 pm

      Blair White gives me hope that not everyone involved in the trans movement is barking batshit insane.

      He’s a guy that goes around insisting he’s a woman. He’s barking, batshit insane.

  13. mad.casual
    December.19.2019 at 5:58 pm

    TERF: someone who denies that trans people are anything other than their birth sex.

    You’ve got to swallow a hole lot of narrative to get to that definition. The overwhelming majority of them whole-heartedly agree that you aren’t solely defined by your birth sex. Likely a significant portion even agree that you *can* transition from one sex to the other. What they deny is illusion that a human (or a broad majority of mammals really) with a penis is a female.

    But, since Conservative Christians were largely redefined as ‘people who want to eradicate homosexuals’, I guess we’ve got to keep up bullshit pretenses don’t we?

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.19.2019 at 6:12 pm

      What they deny is illusion that a human (or a broad majority of mammals really) with a penis is a female.

      Further, they don’t accept that merely performing as a female makes you one.

      What I find interesting is the old-school feminists were smart enough to look past the taillights of the car in front of them on this issue and they realized where this road was going. They were very right to start pumping the brakes.

  14. Homple
    December.19.2019 at 5:58 pm

    Rowling’s remarks are “pro-reality”, not “anti-trans”. Crazy people are welcome to their own bizarre fantasies, but don’t try to force me to act like I believe them.

    1. MaxBlancke
      December.19.2019 at 7:03 pm

      I am with you on that one. It seems like we have gone from people wanting to be free to believe that they are a girl, to a new step where they require that the rest of us at least claim that we believe it as well.
      If you want me to use particular pronouns or whatever, I will certainly try to remember to do it, out of politeness. But I am always going to know that we are playing make-believe. For me, it is the same as being invited to a religious ceremony. I will wear the kippah and say the right words, but belief is hard for me. My mind just does not work that way.

    2. Pod
      December.19.2019 at 7:14 pm

      If you’re so sure of things then you have the perfect perspective to understand trans people.

  15. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.19.2019 at 6:01 pm

    I knew it was over when Germaine Greer got canceled from feminism.

    1. Gray_Jay
      December.19.2019 at 6:20 pm

      I was surprised to read that about Greer. All for saying that cutting off your genitals and dressing as a woman did not actually make you a woman.

      When you’ve lost Germaine Greer from feminism, feminists might want to reconsider the path they’re on.

      Or, as the meme goes, “And just like that, for no reason at all, the people voted Adolf Hitler into power.”

      1. JWatts
        December.19.2019 at 7:47 pm

        “Or, as the meme goes, “And just like that, for no reason at all, the people voted Adolf Hitler into power.””

        I think the new meme is: “And just like that, for no reason at all, the people voted Donald Trump into power.””

  16. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.19.2019 at 6:03 pm

    If anyone wants some sanity on this issue, I strongly recommend Douglas Murray’s latest book, The Madness of Crowds.

  17. Agammamon
    December.19.2019 at 6:14 pm

    J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Tweets Have Not Ruined Harry Potter. Please Calm Down.
    It’s okay to disagree with an author’s politics and still like her work.

    Are you talkin’ to me?

    1. I think most of us here have disagreed with Rowling’s politics at least since said came out and said ‘Dumbledore? Yeah, he gay. No, not gonna put it in the books but – he gay. So gimme my award now’.

    2. This tweet is more likely to make people who read Reason *support* her politics.

    3. That tweet wasn’t ‘anti-trans’ Soave and you should be ashamed of yourself for buying into the coercion. If you don’t know the difference between ‘sex’ and ‘gender role’ – or even that there is a difference – then there’s no help for you. Or are you going to claim that you’d be perfectly OK with having sex with a transwoman? Dating one? Marrying one? After all, they’re fullfilling your preferred *gender role* and isn’t gender role the same thing as sex and sexual preference?

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.19.2019 at 6:17 pm

      I’m not sure which is worse, agreeing that an innocent person is guilty of a transgression but demurring on their being canceled for it, or falsely accusing someone of said transgression.

      The latter can be taken head on, the other seems more… oily.

      You’re a Nazi, Agammamon, but I support your right to be odious.

    2. Entropic Principle
      December.19.2019 at 7:17 pm

      I don’t know if I would be okay with it. Tony and Pod would though.

  18. Eddy
    December.19.2019 at 6:15 pm

    Harriet Potter and the Adventure of the Missing Wand

    (huh-huh, get it?)

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.19.2019 at 6:18 pm

      You ruined the joke with the parenthetical.

      1. Eddy
        December.19.2019 at 6:53 pm

        …but it’s funny!

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDqsgbtpDLk

    2. mad.casual
      December.19.2019 at 6:29 pm

      +1 Nearly Headless Nicole

      1. Gray_Jay
        December.19.2019 at 6:33 pm

        What does O.J. have to do with this?

  19. AlmightyJB
    December.19.2019 at 6:27 pm

    Feminist are just jealous that men are better at being women than they are. Penis Envy 2.0.

  20. Colossal Douchebag
    December.19.2019 at 6:44 pm

    Well there’s ten minutes I’ll never get back

  21. mad.casual
    December.19.2019 at 6:45 pm

    J.K. Rowling’s “Anti-Trans” Tweets Have Not Ruined Harry Potter.

    FIFTFY Robby.

    Gender and biology: Represented as being between subjective interpretation and social construct.

    “Anti-Trans” “Tweets”: Reportable as fact.

  22. Rufus The Monocled
    December.19.2019 at 7:21 pm

    “Vox
    Did J.K. Rowling just destroy the legacy of Harry Potter with a single, transphobic tweet? ”

    Vox lays off another bunch of people.

  23. Conchfritters
    December.19.2019 at 7:21 pm

    Dress however you please.
    Call yourself whatever you like.
    Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.
    Live your best life in peace and security.
    But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?

    Fuck – next thing you know she’ll come out against athletes with mustaches and cocks competing as women in the olympics.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      December.19.2019 at 7:24 pm

      /Randy Macho Man flex.

      YOU TRANSPHOBIC BRO?

  24. Unicorn Abattoir
    December.19.2019 at 7:29 pm

    J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Tweets Have Not Ruined Harry Potter. Please Calm Down.

    It’s okay to disagree with an author’s politics and still like her work.

    I disagree with a lot of the political things that J.K. Rowling has said. This isn’t one of those things.

  25. Mickey Rat
    December.19.2019 at 7:30 pm

    The trans activists are turning their beliefs into a pseudo-religion that tolerates no infidels. To the extent that its dogma is based on any sort of medical science, is at best controversial, if not outright quackery.

    What Rowlings wrote in those tweets is neither fearful, nor irrational and therefore characterizing it as “phobic” is libel and slander, meant to shut down any meaningful discussion of these issues. This sort of mob induced ideological conformity must be rejected by our society if it does value free minds.

    Like others, I am interested in just what aspects of it Soave disagrees with and his reasoning for doing so.

    1. Ray McKigney
      December.19.2019 at 8:10 pm

      Robby leaves little “Get Out of Jail Free” cards in all his stories, just in case the New Yorker has a job opening.

  26. icannotread
    December.19.2019 at 7:33 pm

    “Like a room full of monkeys and typewriters, every author, director, comedian, and musician will inevitably commit a transgression..”

    TRANSgression.

    Get it?

    Why hasn’t this become a thing to refer to transphobia as?

Please to post comments