Brickbat: Overruled

In Florida, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony has fired deputy Christopher Krickovich after the deputy was caught on video slamming a teen's head into the pavement and punching him. Krickovich was one of several deputies who responded to a brawl outside a McDonald's. One deputy pepper sprayed the teen and slammed him to the ground. That's when Krickovich jumped on the teen, hitting him and slamming his head. Krickovich says he was afraid the teen would fight them or try to run. The department's Professional Standards Committee had recommended Krickovich not be disciplined. But Tony reversed that decision. The deputy who pepper sprayed the teen is still under investigation.