Apply now for the Georgetown Originalism Summer Seminar

In the summer 2020, the Center will once again offer its week-long "boot camp" on originalism in theory and practice, open to students from all law schools. Through lectures by the nation's preeminent originalist scholars and litigators, luncheon discussions, and visits to the United States Supreme Court, the Originalism Summer Seminar exposes top law students and recent graduates to state-of-the-art originalism and alternative approaches to constitutional interpretation.

The 2020 Summer Seminar will run from May 18-22. The five-day course runs from Sunday evening, May 17 to Friday evening, May 22, 2020. Morning sessions beginning at 8:00 a.m. followed with a daily luncheon and afternoon meetings each day. A reception and dinner will be held on on Wednesday May 20 and the week concludes with a farewell reception on Friday May 22. The application season is open until February 7, 2020.

BOOT CAMP LECTURE TOPICS

• Overview of Originalism (Georgetown Law Professor Lawrence Solum)

• Normative Rationales For Originalism (Georgetown Law Professor Randy Barnett)

• Criticisms of Originalism (George Washington Law Professor Thomas Colby)

• Public Meaning Originalism (Professor Solum)

• Original Methods Originalism (USD Professor Michael Rappaport)

• Framework Originalism (Yale Law Professor Jack Balkin)

• Original Law Originalism (Duke Law Professor Stephen Sachs)

• Diverse Originalism (Brooklyn Law Professor Christina Mulligan)

• Implementing the Second Amendment (Judge Diane Sykes)

• Originalist Methodology (Professor Solum)

• Originalism & the Philosophy of Language (USC Philosophy Professor Scott Soames)

• Corpus Linguistics (Utah Supreme Court Justice Thomas Lee)

• Constitutional Construction (Evan Bernick)

• Originalist Sources (Richmond Law Professor Jud Campbell)

• Cruel and Unusual Punishment (University of Florida Law Professor John Stinneford)

Further information and application instructions are available here.