Court Considering Whether Litigant Should Be Barred from Further Self-Represented Filings, Because of Fabricated Citations

The court orders the litigant to explain why she shouldn't be so barred, and notes that hallucinated citations are "a growing problem in Florida's appellate courts."

From Gouldy v. Chiasson, decided Wednesday by the Florida Court of Appeal (Judge Robert Gross, joined by Judges Melanie May and Spencer Levine):

This appeal arises from a frivolous underlying lawsuit Gouldy brought against Chiasson, an attorney, in connection with Chiasson's actions in representing appellees Amanda Munyan and Michael Peak in a related probate matter involving Gouldy. We affirm the appeal in all respects and issue a separate order to show cause as to why Gouldy should not be barred from further pro se filings in this court. Gouldy's excessively long pro se brief contains frivolous arguments, misrepresentations of the record, a phantom case, and fake quotes from actual cases…. This case demonstrates a growing problem in Florida's appellate courts. The recent change in jurisdiction has given intermediate appellate courts jurisdiction to hear appeals from county court cases. The result has been that the amount of pro se appeals has significantly increased. Initially, the appellate courts were able to expeditiously handle the county court appeals. Recently, however, it appears that many pro se litigants, in both county and circuit courts, are using artificial intelligence platforms to generate appellate briefs and motions. While the prose in these filings is generally readable, many AI-generated submissions contain phantom authority, misstatements of the record, and fabricated quotations.