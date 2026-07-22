The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History: July 22, 1937
7/22/1937: The Senate voted down President Roosevelt's Court-Packing plan, 70-20.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
7/22/1937: The Senate voted down President Roosevelt's Court-Packing plan, 70-20.
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