From Jones v. Jenkins Indep. School Dist., decided Thursday by Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove (E.D. Ky.):

A public school in Eastern Kentucky issued a series of no trespass bans to Elizabeth Jones, a parent, in response to some of her posts on Facebook. As explained below, these posts were mean and demeaning. Naturally, several parents complained to the school district. The school district responded by banning Jones from all district property….

The First Amendment prohibits government officials from subjecting an individual to retaliatory actions for engaging in protected speech, and this speech is protected. For these reasons, the Court GRANTS Jones's motion for a preliminary injunction….

Plaintiff Elizabeth Jones … is a single mother of two minor children who attend school in the Jenkins Independent School District. She regularly attends school-sponsored activities, including athletics events, and donated her time and money to support her children's extracurricular activities.

Jones is also the owner and CEO of Hillbilly Crime, LLC. According to Hillbilly Crime's YouTube profile, Jones is a "Mom and self-proclaimed 'Educated Hillbilly'" who discusses "anything & everything True Crime, follow[s] local criminal trials, and give[s] my personal and best 'Hillbilly' commentary on important issues and current events." Jones monetizes her content through this YouTube channel with over 26,000 subscribers and also through two Facebook pages with over 26,000 followers and 38,000 followers, respectively. In addition to her videos and posts, Jones operates an online store featuring Hillbilly Crime merchandise and also offers supporters the ability to purchase subscription tiers ranging from $2.99 to $24.99 a month to support her reporting.

Jones is a prolific user of Facebook, publishing multiple posts per day on both her "Elizabeth Jones" and "Hillbilly Crime" accounts. The accounts largely overlap in terms of content. When Jones posts on her "Elizabeth Jones" account, she often leaves a comment encouraging her supporters to subscribe and support her work with links to purchase the tiered subscription options. In addition to posting about local crime, Jones also posts about school athletics from her main account.

The Defendants allege that Jones relies on controversy to drive engagement with her channels. On November 26, 2025, Jones posted a comment where she poked fun at a middle school child's appearance and accused an opposing basketball coach of making derogatory gestures to fans and parents. She then responded aggressively to another Facebook user who defended the child.

On December 13, 2025, she made another post criticizing a child's effort in a basketball game and encouraged others to comment on her post. Both posts contained photographs of the minor children at issue, although the parties' attachments did not include the photos as part of their exhibits submitted to the Court. Jones does not contest that the posts contained photographs, so the Court assumes that the posts in fact included photos of the minor children.