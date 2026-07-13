The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History: July 13, 1787
7/13/1787: The Articles of Confederation Congress enacts the Northwest Ordinance.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
7/13/1787: The Articles of Confederation Congress enacts the Northwest Ordinance.
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