D.C. Circuit Denies Stay of Order Removing Trump's Name from Kennedy Center

From D.C. Circuit Judges Patricia Millett, Robert Wilkins, and Gregory Katsas today in Beatty v. Trump:

On May 29, 2026, the district court ordered, among other things, (1) the removal of President Trump's name from the façade of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and all other similar physical signage, (2) the deletion of his name as part of the title of the Center on the official website, and (3) the withdrawal of any trademark applications that included President Trump's name as part of the Kennedy Center's appellation. The court further ordered those changes to be made by June 12, 2026.

At 3:46 p.m. on June 12, 2026—late afternoon on the compliance date— Appellants filed a motion for a stay pending appeal …. [But Appellants] have failed to show how they will be irreparably injured absent a stay…. "[A] showing of irreparable harm is a necessary prerequisite for a stay" ….

First, they argue that removal of President Trump's name will inflict irreparable harm in terms of expense and time "squander[ed][.]" Since that removal has already occurred, a stay would not avert those harms (even assuming they would qualify as irreparable).

Second, Appellants allege financial harm to the Kennedy Center if they are not permitted to reinstate President Trump's name. They argue that removal of President Trump's name "threatens to impede the Center's fundraising efforts and [will] contribute to the financial decline of the Center."