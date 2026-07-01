Edited Version of Trump v. Slaughter

The Fifth Edition of the Barnett/Blackman casebook will be published circa December 2026 for adoption in the Spring 2027 semester. We worked out an arrangement with our publisher to finalize several chapters immediately after the term ends.

First, we are incorporating Hemani and Wolford into the Second Amendment chapter. We already shortened Heller, and the excerpt from Bruen will likely shrink. It is regrettable the Court will not decide the AR-15 case until our book is in print.

The chapter on sex discrimination was waiting for B.P.J. v. West Virginia. That case follows neatly from Skrmetti and Mahmoud. Indeed, Frontiero and Craig v. Boren seem quaint and a bit outdated.

We are still figuring out exactly how to use the birthright citizenship case. It doesn't neatly fit in any existing chapter. Maybe we just add it to the end of the chapter on the Reconstruction Amendments?

Finally, Trump v. Slaughter will drastically change the separation of powers chapter. We did not include Meyers or Humphrey's Executor. I don't see much reason to add either case now. Our excerpt of Seila Law probably drops altogether. It was just a pit stop on the Chief's "long game." Our excerpt of Morrison v. Olson will shrink, with most of the cuts coming from Rehnquist's majority opinion. The Scalia dissent will remain.

For those interested, I've finished editing Slaughter. You can download the file here. The 108 page opinion is reduced to about 31 pages. These sorts of cuts are always tough, and your mileage may vary. Next up, B.P.J., and then Barbara.