"Desire to Undo the Past" Can't Justify Libel Claim Over "Indisputably Truthful" Articles About Criminal Charges + Expungement

An excerpt from Sunar v. Gray Local Media, Inc., decided today by Judge Kenneth Bell (W.D.N.C.):

Defendants Gray Local Media, Inc. and Gray Media, Inc., (together, "WBTV") accurately reported on Dr. Sunar's arrest and then, at the request (and with the approval) of his lawyer, on the dismissal and expungement. WBTV declined, however, to delete its reporting, preserving the historical record. Claiming that he has been defamed by WBTV's coverage, Dr. Sunar filed this action seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages and removal of the WBTV articles from its archives…. While Dr. Sunar's desire to undo the past is understandable, his legal claims against WBTV fail … because the articles are indisputably truthful and well within the long-established privilege of the media to accurately report on criminal proceedings….. On September 11, 2024, Dr. Sunar, who has been practicing dentistry in Charlotte since 2002, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse and communicating threats. The next day, WBTV published an article to its website regarding the arrest titled "Charlotte dentist charged with child abuse, records show." In relevant part, the text of the article read: A Charlotte dentist is facing child abuse charges after he was arrested last week, court records show. Jail records revealed 61-year-old Ramesh Kumar Sunar was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and communicating threats. An arrest warrant said Sunar 'inflicted physical injury' on a child younger than 16 years old. The injury allegedly caused bruising on the child's torso and neck, and was not caused by 'accidental means.' The warrant further stated that Sunar told a man 'he would beat the [expletive] out of him.' According to the warrant, both incidents happened on Sept. 2…. Sunar is listed as the lead doctor on Charlotte Dental Implant Center's website.

WBTV also aired a broadcast about the arrest, which included similar information and Dr. Sunar's mugshot. Dr. Sunar's mugshot was also posted on WBTV's social media pages alongside a link to the First Report. Dr. Sunar acknowledges that the First Report was accurate at the time of publication. Over a year later, in October 2025, Dr. Sunar's attorney notified WBTV that the charges had been dismissed and expunged from Sunar's record. Counsel requested that either a) the First Report be removed or b) that an addendum be posted disclosing the dismissal and expungement of the charges. WBTV responded that it could "offer [Dr. Sunar] a new article that states the outcome of the case," but that they would not remove or otherwise alter the original post due to its accuracy. Dr. Sunar's attorney's response to WBTV's offer was "Yes please." On November 11, 2025, WBTV published the requested second article with the title "Charges dropped against Charlotte dentist accused of child abuse in 2024," and the subheading "Charges expunged in October 2025, officials confirm." The Second Report summarized Dr. Sunar's charges and confirmed that the charges had "been expunged on Oct. 10, 2025," explaining that the expungement of Dr. Sunar's charges meant he "was cleared of the charges, and they were dropped from his public record entirely." WBTV provided Dr. Sunar's attorney with a link to the Second Report. Dr. Sunar's attorney replied, "Thank you!"

Nonetheless, the following month Sunar sued for defamation and related claims. The court held that any claims arising from the First Report and related social media posts were barred by North Carolina's one-year statute of limitations in defamation claims. As to the Second Report, the court held,