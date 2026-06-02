Upcoming Speaking Engagements - Summer 2026

Ilya Somin's upcoming speaking engagements for the summer of 2026. Most are free and open to the public.

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Below is my list of speaking engagements for the summer of 2026. Unless otherwise noted, all events are free and open to the public—and in person. The listed times are those in the time zone where the event is being held.

I normally post lists of speaking engagements only during the academic year. But this summer, I have an unusually large number of them. So I decided to do a post.

I may add additional events and information to this post, as they are scheduled, and update details on existing ones. In the meantime if your university, think tank, research institute or other similar organization would like to invite me to speak (either virtually or in person) on any topic within my expertise, I am open for business!

June 10, 12-1 PM, Southwest Florida Federalist Society, Lawyers Division Chapter, Bruno's (restaurant), 2149 First St., Fort Myers, FL: "Immigration is Not Invasion."

June 17, 3-4 PM, Housing Working Group, American Institute for Economic Research (online event): "The Constitutional Case Against Exclusionary Zoning." This event is, I believe, limited to members of the AIER housing working group, and possibly other AIER affiliates.

June 17, 6-9 PM, Institute for Humane Studies, National Press Club, Washington, DC: "IEEPA and the Limits of Executive Power." This event features a live podcast recording, followed by a Q&A session, and a reception. Registration and other information available here.

July 7, 6-7:30 PM, Annual Supreme Court Review, National Constitution Center, Philadelphia, PA: "Tariffs and the Limits of Executive Power" (tentative title). Panel on "The Supreme Court and Executive Power."

July 15, time TBA, Brennan Center for Justice, New York University, NYU DC 1307 L Street NW, Washington, DC: "Assessing the Tariff Decision" (tentative title), conference on "Congress and the Court.