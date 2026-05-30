Libel Suit by "King of Vape" Against N.Y. Post, Over Allegations of Misconduct and Anti-Israel Actions, Thrown Out

From Judge Sheri Polster Chappell (M.D. Fla.) yesterday in Shriteh v. NYP Holdings, Inc.:

This is a defamation case. Plaintiff operates seventeen vape retail stores in southwest Florida under the trademark name "the King of Vape." Christenson, writing for the New York Post, authored and published an article about Plaintiff titled, "Florida's Israel-hating 'King of Vape' Faces Bipartisan Crackdown on Sale of Illicit, Kid-Friendly Chinese E-cigs." The article allegedly included several false statements about Plaintiff resulting in damages….

When ruling on a prior motion to dismiss, the Court determined Plaintiff is a public figure subject to the actual malice standard. Why? Because Plaintiff's own allegations indicated he was a public figure.

Specifically, in the Second Amended Complaint (and each preceding complaint), Plaintiff alleged that prior to immigrating to the United States in 2000, he was "a respected journalist working in Gaza and reporting for the New York Times, Reuters, and CBS News, whose courageous efforts were recognized in 1993 when he received the John R. Aubuchon International Freedom of the Press Award." He also alleged he co-authored a book, Beyond Intifada, with "esteemed Israeli professors" which "has been recognized for its contribution to understanding the human impact of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict." And he repeatedly alleged that Defendants issued and made the defamatory statements with actual malice.

The Court held that these allegations indicate he is a public figure and, thus, he must allege Defendants acted with actual malice. And because Plaintiff failed to plausibly do so, the Court dismissed the Second-Amended Complaint with leave to amend to adequately allege actual malice.

Rather than comply with the Court's directive and sufficiently allege actual malice, Plaintiff tried to get clever. In the Third-Amended Complaint, Plaintiff removed all factual allegations the Court relied upon when determining Plaintiff is a public figure. And he now argues he does not need to allege actual malice because nothing in the Third Amended Complaint suggests he is a public figure. But such creative pleading will not fly.