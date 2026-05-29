Panel on Free Speech at the Library of Congress This Tuesday (June 2), 5:30 to 7:30 pm (Moderated by David Lat)

The event is free, but you need to register at the event page. From the page:

On June 2 at the Library of Congress, Eugene Volokh, one of the country's preeminent First Amendment scholars and a Federalist Society member; Emerson Sykes, a staff attorney at the ACLU who focuses on free speech; and Mary Anne Franks, professor at the George Washington University Law School and a leading thinker on the relationship between free expression and equality—in conversation with moderator David Lat, founder of Above the Law and Original Jurisdiction—will dig into the questions that the headlines have missed.

If you're in D.C. Tuesday, please do come by; should be a lot of fun.