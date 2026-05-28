Bloomberg Law Confirms That Judge Betsy is Judge Ross

Now that her identity is known, the consequences should begin.

Bloomberg Law confirmed what we already knew: Judge Betsy is Judge Ross (you see what I did there).

Eleanor Ross is the federal district court judge who was subject to a private reprimand for having sex with a police officer in chambers in earshot of law clerks, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Now, she will face the consequences the federal judiciary was unwilling to mete out.

I also noted that her paramour's LinkedIn page was taken down yesterday. The Atlanta Police Department is also likely taking action.