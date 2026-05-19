From Brooks v. Lowes Home Centers LLC, decided yesterday by Judge Jerry Edwards, Jr. (W.D. La.):

In resolving a prior motion in this case, the Court discovered that the plaintiff's briefs contained misquoted or mischaracterized precedent…. Mr. Wilkins[, one of plaintiff's lawyers,] took full responsibility. Wilkins explained that he utilized an artificial intelligence ("AI") platform, Claude, to generate the brief. As part of his process, Mr. Wilkins had Claude's draft reviewed by a human law clerk, who discovered that Claude had hallucinated quotations. Mr. Wilkins then confronted Claude with the identified errors and entrusted Claude to correct them. Instead, Claude just made up more stuff. Mr. Wilkins filed that second output into the record without review.

To prevent this from happening again, Mr. Wilkins will have "a human with a law degree" perform a final check of every citation and quotation before filing briefs with the Court. Now for the Court's sanction.

We commend Mr. Wilkins for his candor, honesty, and the remedial measures he has undertaken since the filing of the offending brief. But these mitigating factors do not excuse Mr. Wilkins' conduct. "At the very least, the duties imposed by Rule 11 require that attorneys read, and thereby confirm the existence and validity of, the legal authorities on which they rely." Unchecked, unleashing AI on the Court creates a "burden." Ignorance of the risks of AI usage is no longer an excuse. And here, Mr. Wilkins affirmatively knew the risks. How he then could have blindly and solely trusted Claude to remedy the brief is difficult to fathom.