Court Orders Reinstatement of Untenured Professor Allegedly Non-Renewed for Speech About "the Palestinian Resistance"

From Robinson v. Damphousse, decided Wednesday by Judge Alan Albright (W.D. Tex.):

Plaintiff Dr. Idris Robinson is a non-tenured, but tenure track Assistant Professor of Philosophy at Texas State University. On June 29, 2024, Dr. Robinson delivered a speech in Asheville, North Carolina titled "Strategic Lessons from the Palestinian Resistance" ("Asheville Speech"). Professor Robinson in no way affiliated the talk with Texas State University. During the Asheville Speech, audience members who disagreed with Dr. Robinson's views attempted to livestream the event. A scuffle broke out. The police report documenting the incident does not identify Dr. Robinson as a suspect or witness. Defendants do not contend that Dr. Robinson incited or encouraged the violence.

Dr. Robinson resumed teaching in the fall without incident. After the 2024 fall semester, and again in March 2025, Dr. Robinson received excellent performance reviews. ECF No. 1-3 at 74 ("Dr. Robinson is a fantastic colleague, excellent in all areas of review. Worthy of Merit."); id. at 109 (2024-2025 3rd Year Tenure-Track Reappointment) (noting that the Associate Provost's Action Recommendation is to reappoint Dr. Robinson for one-year and that Dr. Robinson is "making good progress towards tenure").

On June 5, 2025, individuals who disagreed with the content of Dr. Robinson's Asheville Speech began calling for Dr. Robinson's firing on Instagram. That day, due to the posts, Texas State University began receiving complaints about Dr. Robinson. One day later, Dr. Robinson was placed on administrative leave due to "multiple complaints and allegations regarding an incident that occurred in the summer of 2024." In July 2025, Dr. Robinson was informed that "the decision has been reached not to extend your contract beyond the 2025-2026 academic year…." …

Dr. Robinson contends the University's non-renewal decision was due to the content of the Asheville Speech, which Dr. Robinson contends violates his First Amendment Rights. To date, Defendants have not offered any other reason for Dr. Robinson's non-renewal, nor do Defendants refute Dr. Robinson's contention that he was not renewed due to the Asheville Speech….