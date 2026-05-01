The Volokh Conspiracy
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Civitas Symposium on Justice Thomas and the Declaration of Independence
A notable roster of center-right thinkers engages with Justice Thomas' recent lecture.
Justice Clarence Thomas' recent lecture commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence continues to attract attention and comment. While some on the left found the speech objectionable or offensive, many on the right have found it to be inspiring and worth engaging.
Today, Civitas Outlook has published a symposium of responses to Justice Thomas' lecture with many worthwhile contributions. Here is the line-up:
Hadley Arkes, "Justice Thomas's House Divided Speech";
Linda Denno, "Reclaiming Our American Inheritance";
Richard Epstein, "Justice Thomas's Bulwark of Liberty";
Steven Hayward, "'Silent Clarence' Meets 'Silent Cal'";
Charles Kesler, "The Courage of Justice Thomas";
Phillip Munoz, "On the Liberating and Living Truths of the Declaration of Independence";
Ronald J. Pestritto, "Justice Thomas Teaches About the Declaration and Its Opponents";
Richard Reinsch, "The Courage of the Americans";
Sherry Sylvester, "What Clarence Thomas Told Us in Texas";
John Yoo, "The Declaration's Truths Heal a Multitude of Errors";
Todd Zywicki, "Three Generations of Living Constitutionalists Is Enough."