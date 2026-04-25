This evening, immediately after I turned my phone on, I saw headlines about shots fired at the Washington Hilton where President Trump was attending the White House Correspondents Dinner. For the second week in a row, I do not get a leisurely return to the cloud. Shavua Tov.

For the past two years, the Federalist Society has held its national lawyers convention at the Washington Hilton, better known as the Hinkley Hilton. This is the place where John Hinkley, Jr. shot President Reagan and Press Secretary James Brady in 1981. You may better know Brady as the namesake of the Brady Gun Control Act that was challenged in Printz v. United States. Randy and I feature a photograph of the hotel in our discussion of Printz.

In 2023, I bid farewell to the Mayflower, and in 2024, I wrote about the new experience at the Hilton. The experience was, on balance, negative. I am beyond grateful that the Convention will be returning to the Mayflower in 2026 (thanks Sheldon).

But having spent some time at the Hilton, I can see why it poses unique security threats. To start, it is a functional hotel. Even if there is a "hardened" event in the ballroom (located in the basement), there are still thousands of guests walking around inside and outside the building.

When I traveled to the convention last November, Vice President Vance was speaking at the 250th U.S. Marine Corps Birthday Ball. Because I was a hotel guest, I was able to clear the perimeter security. Later that evening, I decided to go to the gym, which was accessible through a different elevator. The gym was also in the basement. After I finished working out, just of curiosity, I walked towards the ballroom. By that point, the event was over, Vance had left, and the magnetometers were gone, but I was able to walk right to the the ballroom, even though access was still being restricted. The thought crossed my mind of how easy it would be to sneak into the venue.

There are many unknowns now.

President Trump is about to give remarks in the Brady press room.