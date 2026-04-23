On Monday, I wrote about an unusual situation at the Supreme Court: even though Kannon Shanmugam of Paul Weiss was counsel of record in a case, it was argued by Elizabeth Prelogar of Cooley. I couldn't quite make sense of the switcheroo. I surmised,"There must be more to the story."

And so there was more to the story. Today Kannon Shanmugam, as well as Masha Hansford, moved from Paul Weiss to Davis Polk. I had heard a rumor of this after I wrote my post, which has now been confirmed.

This move doesn't fully explain exactly why Shanmugam, or someone at Paul Weiss, didn't argue the case. I suspect there is still more to the story.

In related news, Jeff Wall and several other partners have moved from Sullivan and Cromwell to Gibson Dunn.

The game of SCOTUS bar musical chairs continues.