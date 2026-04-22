"Sotomayor Drops The Ball on Obamacare" And The Shadow Docket

When exactly did the shadow docket begin? People are now arguing about what was the first relevant shadow docket case, but those disagreements turn on stated and unstated assumptions. The answer depends on how you define the shadow docket. I need to give some more thought to exactly what the "shadow docket" is.

My colleague Stephanie Barclay suggests that the shadow docket actually began on New Year's Eve 2013 when Circuit Justice Sotomayor granted emergency relief to the Little Sisters of the Poor.

I wrote about this moment at some length in Chapter 15 of my 2016 book, Unraveled: Obamacare, Religious Liberty, and Executive Power. I will include an excerpt of the book after the jump.

Here, I will offer a few reasons why the Little Sisters order can be distinguished from the Clean Power Plan order about two years later. This ruling may still qualify as the first shadow docket entry under certain assumptions, but I have some doubts.

First, the Little Sisters of the Poor were only seeking an exemption for themselves. Other litigation had been filed throughout the country by other religious non-profits. Almost all of those courts had granted emergency relief to the plaintiffs. Only two plaintiffs were denied relief: the Little Sisters of the Poor and Notre Dame University. Notre Dame did not file an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court. Instead, they caved and made coverage of emergency contraception available under their plan. The Little Sisters, represented by the Becket Fund, would file an emergency application with Circuit Justice Sotomayor. With modern emergency docket litigation, plaintiffs often seek universal relief, whether through nationwide injunctions, vacatur, certified classes, or broad associational standing. Outside death penalty cases, it is rare for the Supreme Court to grant emergency one-off relief. Mirabelli is one such case.

Second, the Clean Power Plan litigation was somewhat unique in that the case began at the D.C. Circuit. There were no district court proceedings. Moreover, the Supreme Court issued its stay of the executive action before the D.C. Circuit had an opportunity to rule. By contrast, for the contraception mandate, the District Court and the Tenth Circuit both denied relief after full briefing and consideration. Justice Sotomayor's order in no way short-circuited the appellate process. Moreover, Sotomayor did what virtually every court had done at that point.

Third, on December 31, 2013, Justice Sotomayor granted what we would now call an administrative stay:

IT IS ORDERED that [the government is] temporarily enjoined from enforcing against [the Little Sisters of the Poor] the contraceptive coverage requirements imposed by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, and related regulations pending the receipt of a response and further order of the undersigned or of the Court. The response to the application is due Friday, January 3, 2014, by 10 AM.

To be precise, if the shadow docket was born with the Little Sisters, the birth occurred twenty-one days later on January 24, 2014, when the full Court issued a one-paragraph order:

The application for an injunction having been submitted to Justice Sotomayor and by her referred to the Court, the Court orders: If the employer applicants inform the Secretary of Health and Human Services in writing that they are non-profit organizations that hold themselves out as religious and have religious objections to providing coverage for contraceptive services, the respondents are enjoined from enforcing against the applicants the challenged provisions of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act and related regulations pending final disposition of the appeal by the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. To meet the condition for injunction pending appeal, applicants need not use the form prescribed by the Government and need not send copies to third-party administrators. The Court issues this order based on all of the circumstances of the case, and this order should not be construed as an expression of the Court's views on the merits.

A few things stand out here. The Court to did not enjoin the contraceptive mandate altogether. It granted relief to one party, and only one party. There was no suggestion at the time this ruling set a precedent, which other parties could rely on. Notre Dame, which did not appeal, did not benefit from this ruling. Instead, the Court effectively granted an accommodation to a single plaintiff. This sort of tailored remedy stands in stark contrast with the sweeping relief granted in the Clean Power Plan case. That ruling completely enjoined the policy nationwide.

Fourth, in the Clean Power Plan case, it is pretty clear the Obama Administration was trying to rush the policy to "bake it in" before the Supreme Court could review it. Will Baude suggested that the Chief Justice was "concern[ed] that the executive branch [was] openly circumventing the federal courts." The Obama Administration was not trying to circumvent all federal court review. They were content to run out the clock in the favorable D.C. Circuit. DOJ was trying to avoid Supreme Court review. There was some gamesmanship.

But I don't think there was a similar gaming for the contraceptive mandate. The ACA statute provided that the employer mandate would go into effect on January 1, 2014 (though the statute itself said nothing at all about contraception coverage). You may recall that initially, the Obama Administration argued that the "penalty" enforcing the individual mandate was a tax, and since the tax would not be collected until 2014, the challenge to Obamacare in 2010 was not yet ripe in light of the Tax Anti-Injunction Act. This was a clever way of "baking in" Obamacare before the Supreme Court could review it. But DOJ abandoned this strategy once they realized they needed the taxing power argument to save the law. There is lots of gamesmanship and playing keep-away from SCOTUS

Fifth, there is another reason to distinguish the Clean Power Plan and the Little Sisters of the Poor. This reason is somewhat political, but not really. There were no recorded dissents for the nuns. The Justices all likely agreed that the District Court in Colorado committed a clear error, and the ex ante status quo had to be preserved. In other words, the claim for legal relief was clearly established. That would seem to be a very strong factor in favor of granting emergency relief. The Clean Power Plan case split hard by a 5-4 vote. Such a sharp disagreement is almost certain proof that the basis for legal relief is not clearly established. This is what Justice Kagan wrote in her memorandum, and in many subsequent published dissents.

For these reasons, and others, I think it is tough to view the Clean Power Plan and the Little Sisters of the Poor on the same wavelength. I spoke with several DOJ lawyers at the time. They were a "little bit surprised" by the Court's ruling. But this reaction pales in comparison to the shock the Obama Administration had after the Clean Power Plan ruling, where the Justices bypassed the lower court altogether.

Here is an excerpt from Chapter 15, titled "New Year's Resolution." As I've noted in other contexts, I wrote this book behind the veil of ignorance. The shadow docket wasn't even a glimmer in my eye at the time. Indeed, if memory serves, I wrote this chapter before the Clean Power Plan ruling. (The book was sent to the press circa June 2016.)

15.1. "Adhere to Their Religious Conviction" In September 2013, as a government shutdown loomed, and with only three months before the contraceptive mandate went into effect, the Little Sisters of the Poor finally challenged Accommodation 2.0 in court. One of their attorneys told me that they were very late to file because the Little Sisters didn't want to have anything to do with litigation. But as New Year's Eve drew near, the order of nuns were left with no other options. Over the next three months their lawyers at the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty anxiously waited for a decision. "We kept calling, saying, 'hey we have an emergency coming up,'" the lawyer told me. "We needed an answer." Finally, late in the afternoon on Friday, December 27, the district court ruled against the Little Sisters. Judge William J. Martínez did not question whether the mandate conflicts with their religious beliefs. However, Martínez did "analyze the challenged regulations to determine whether their implementation will cause the allegedly harmful act to in fact occur."1 Despite the Little Sisters' objection to filling out the form, the court concluded that "nothing on the face of the Form expressly authorizes [providing] contraceptive care." Signing the form "does not authorize any organization to deliver contraceptive coverage to Little Sisters' employees," the court concluded. As a result, Accommodation 2.0 does "not substantially burden Plaintiffs' religious beliefs," and the Little Sisters are not actually "required to buy into a scheme that substantially burdens their religious beliefs." At that time, the overwhelming majority of courts had already granted interim relief to religious non-profits. One of the attorneys for the Little Sisters was shocked that the court ruled against them. "I would have thought that of all the clients in the country who were going to get relief from the lower courts, the one I don't need to worry about is the Little Sisters of the Poor, because who's really going to turn down Little Sisters of the Poor? They're so obviously religious that it's idiotic to not call them a religious employer." After an all-nighter, the very next day the Becket Fund lawyers requested an emergency injunction from the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver. The twenty-one-page brief explained: "By midnight on New Year's Eve, Mother Provincial Loraine Marie Maguire must decide whether the Little Sisters should adhere to their religious conviction that they cannot participate in the Mandate, or whether they should sacrifice that religious belief to spare their ministry from the government's crushing fines." This prayer for relief would also go unanswered. Three days later, at noon on December 31, 2013 – as it had done a year earlier with Hobby Lobby – the Tenth Circuit denied the injunction. Judges Paul Joseph Kelly, Jr. and Carlos F. Lucero found that under the accommodation, stage is not warranted." Like the year before, the Tenth Circuit's refusal to put the mandate on hold was at odds with virtually all other federal courts to consider the issue. In seventeen out of nineteen cases, the courts had granted an injunction for the religious non-profits before the December 31 deadline. Leading up to New Year's Eve, only the Little Sisters and Notre Dame University were denied an injunction by the lower courts.2