The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

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Free Speech

Free Speech Unmuted: Speech, Not "Conduct": Supreme Court Rules on Conversion Talk Therapy

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Jane Bambauer and I analyze the Supreme Court's new Chiles v. Salazar decision, which struck down (by an 8-1 vote) a law banning sexual orientation/gender identity conversion therapy, including therapy that consists entirely of speech.

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