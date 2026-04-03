Accusing Someone Who Called Police of "Blatant Racial Profiling" May Be Defamation

A short excerpt from an opinion by Judge Rebecca Pennell (E.D. Wash.) Wednesday n Riera v. Central Wash. Univ.:

Mr. Riera was employed in a fixed term, non-tenure track faculty at Central Washington University (CWU)…. On the morning of April 1, [2024,] Mr. Riera called the CWU police to report an older, "apparently homeless," woman wandering around Samuelson Hall. He said he wanted to make a report "before things get … out of control." An officer reported to Samuelson Hall and confirmed the identity of the woman as a CWU professor. No further action was taken by campus police or Mr. Riera. The CWU professor shared her experience with two colleagues. The colleagues immediately filed bias complaints with CWU, alleging the target of Mr. Riera's call—a Black woman—had been the victim of racial profiling.

This led to a great deal of institutional response, including a discussion at a faculty senate meeting. Defendant Erdman, "a lecturer at CWU and member of the faculty senate, emailed unofficial minutes [of the meeting] to non-tenured faculty," and her notes included this:

Welcome to the Deep South, Circa 1935 ☹️ Without naming names or describing the incident, [CWU President] Wohlpart expressed his outrage at a recent unconscionable incident on campus. From my own knowledge, I think I can tell you the basics: It was an incident of blatant racial profiling. Campus police were called because a person of color was sitting quietly in the lobby of a CWU building for a brief interval. The person turned out to be a highly distinguished faculty member—but was compelled to produce and show ID before being left in peace. (I must remark that this is outrageous on multiple levels. All CWU buildings are public; they belong to the State of Washington and its people. Anyone may sit in the lobby of any of our buildings. There was no reason at all to call the police—except, I guess, that this was a person of color.) Wohlpart called the incident "unacceptable" and said that Central is working to see to it that such a thing doesn't happen again on our campus….

Riera sued Erdman, among others, and the court allowed his defamation claim to go forward in part: