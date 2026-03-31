The Volokh Conspiracy
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Seattle University "Dean's Luminaries in Law" Interview on Immigration, Invasion, the Tariff Case, and More
I was interviewed by Seattle University Law School of Law Dean Tony Varona and Prof. Andrew Siegeil.
A few days ago, I was privileged to be a speaker in Seattle University School of Law's "Dean's Luminaries in Law" series. I was interviewed by Seattle law school Dean Tony Varona and Professor Andrew Siegel. We covered a wide range of topics, including my article "Immigration is Not Invasion," other issues related to immigration, my involvement in the tariff case, political ignorance, the major questions doctrine, and more. Here is the video: