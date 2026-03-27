Sealed Charges Doesn't Mean Unmentionable-in-Court-Filings Charges

From yesterday's decision by Magistrate Judge Jacqueline M. DeLuca (D. Neb.) in Wilson v. Noshirvan:

Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(f) permits the Court to "strike from a pleading an insufficient defense or any redundant, immaterial, impertinent, or scandalous matter." Rule 12(f) is "permissive" and grants the Court liberal discretion when ruling on a motion to strike.

Striking is an extreme measure and courts view motions to strike with disfavor. The purpose of a Rule 12(f) motion to strike is to "minimize delay, prejudice, and confusion." When abused, Rule 12(f) can multiply proceedings, causing unnecessary disputes and delays. Given this, Rule 12(f) motions will not be granted without a "showing of prejudicial harm." "A motion to strike a defense will be denied if the defense is sufficient as a matter of law or if it fairly presents a question of law or fact which the court ought to hear."

Plaintiff moves to strike the entirety of paragraph 58 in Defendant's Amended Answer. Paragraph 58 provides: