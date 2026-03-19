In Memoriam: John J. Park, Jr.

Jack was a fixture in conservative legal circles, having spent time working with the American Constitutional Rights Union, the Washington Legal Foundation, the Heritage Foundation, and the Buckeye Institute. He also was a long-serving Chair and member of our Professional Responsibility & Legal Education Practice Group.

Jack began his legal career serving in the U.S. Army JAG Corps both on active duty and in the reserves, representing the United States in numerous appeals from court-martial convictions. He later worked in private practice in Birmingham and Atlanta.

From 1995 to 2007, Jack served in the Alabama Attorney General's Office, where he was the lead attorney for the state and its agencies in redistricting, voting rights and election law, employment litigation, institutional reform litigation, and construction cases in state and federal courts both at trial and on appeal. He helped secure three victories for Alabama in the U.S. Supreme Court. As the Honorable William H. Pryor, Jr., Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, remembers:

"I first met Jack Park in 1989. His classmate at Yale Law, Professor Mike DeBow, introduced us as we worked together to form the still active Birmingham Lawyers' chapter of the Federalist Society. Jack became a friend for life. In 1996, I recommended that then-Alabama Attorney General Jeff Sessions hire Jack as an Assistant Attorney General. Jack got the job and performed brilliantly in that role. After I became Attorney General, Jack represented Alabama in our first case in the Supreme Court of the United States, Alexander v. Sandoval, where his petition for a writ of certiorari won the office's first-ever Best Brief Award from the National Association of Attorneys General. And we won a landmark decision that appears in Federal Courts casebooks today. Jack also met his bride, Cynthia, while working in the Attorney General's office, and she lovingly cared for him as he battled Lou Gehrig's Disease, which ended his life. Jack was a terrific lawyer and a valued mentor and counselor. He was a gentle giant and a principled warrior for the conservative legal movement."

Jack moved to Washington to serve in the Inspector General's Office for the Corporation for National & Community Service, the umbrella organization that includes AmeriCorps and VISTA, and later returned south to work as general counsel for Indigo Energy, a diversified energy supply company in Georgia.

Throughout his career, Jack was deeply committed to mentoring the next generation of lawyers. He made it clear to many that he was always available to mentor and advise, and the Federalist Society's Student Chapters staff regularly took him up on that offer. He generously gave his time to law students and young attorneys, offering guidance, encouragement, and practical wisdom drawn from decades of experience in public service and private practice. Many who are now established in the legal profession benefited from his steady counsel and thoughtful investment in their development. His influence will endure not only through his professional accomplishments, but through the many individuals whose careers he helped shape.

May his memory be a blessing to those who were fortunate enough to know him.