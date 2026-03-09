No Second Amendment "Right to Build Solar-Powered Greenhouses"

So Judge Joshua Wolson (E.D. Pa.) held yesterday in Nellom v. Shapiro, unsurprisingly. An excerpt, from the Factual Allegations section:

Congress passed the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" in 2021, which resulted in the "Justice40 Initiative mission of Sustainability of our nation via renewable. The Department of Energy then created the National Community Solar Partnership (NCSP) to "advise on placing in low income communities."

Mr. Nellom mentions a "National Renewable Energy Laboratory $8.2 million prize money $400k to the winners via HeroX online platform." He asserts that the "essence of the proposed project, to develop greenhouse with solar installations as a way of creating power generating and job producing community hubs encouraging food sovereignty and economic health is a great idea." The project would apparently build 4,800 square foot greenhouses with solar panel roof systems to produce renewable food, energy, water production, and job effects.

He claims that "children have a fundamental right to benefit from learning to create a sustainable renewable future as a nation." He claims a Second Amendment right of self-defense that "include[s] a fundamental right to grow food to survive, right to bear arms is based upon." As relief, Mr. Nellom seeks to have the Governors of Pennsylvania and Puerto Rico "file an answer showing awareness of this opportunity to advance youth toward the more perfect union we are all entitled found in a nation learning to grow together comfortably in Greenhouses."