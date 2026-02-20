"Our Founders Understood That Men Are Not Angels, and We Disregard That Insight at Our Peril When …"

"we allow the few (or the one) to aggrandize their power based on loose or uncertain authority."

A nicely crafted passage from Justice Gorsuch's concurrence defending of the "major questions doctrine" (the principle that "ambiguous language" in a statute shouldn't be seen as delegating "highly consequential power" to the Executive Branch, even if it can be read as delegating lesser power) in today's tariffs case. And here are the two following sentences: