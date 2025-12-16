Wednesday's opinion in Davidson v. State, by Texas Court of Appeals (Tyler) Chief Justice James Worthen joined by Justice Brian Hoyle, upholds the stalking conviction of animal rights activist Davidson for actions targeting Hicks.

Hicks owned dogs, and was also a "county extension agent [for Texas A&M]," whose job "entails advocating for agriculture, and his job duties include engaging with the public and encouraging members of the public regarding best agricultural practices, such as caring for animals. Davidson thought Hicks' dogs lacked adequate shelter in a severe winter storm, so she complained to the local police department. The department checked on the dogs several times, concluded that all was well, concluded Hicks wasn't violating the law, and "informed Appellant that Hicks was providing the dogs with adequate shelter."

But Davidson was apparently unsatisfied. She posted items on Facebook and sent private messages "comments, and private messages." She also apparently "drove past Hicks's residence and took photographs," as did other people. The police got 20 calls about Hicks, most apparently not from Davidson. "Hicks reported receiving an anonymous package in the mail that 'was a glitter bomb, like a prank package[ ]' that contained penis-shaped confetti and a card that said, 'you have a small penis.'" "Hicks told Smith that 'people were trying to contact his employer trying to get him fired.'"

During this time, someone stole Hicks' dogs. "Appellant was not the perpetrator, and the perpetrator did not mention Appellant's name when police interviewed him," but Appellant praised the thefts in a Facebook post, and "stated that someone saw over 3,000 shares of her Facebook post, drove to Crockett, and stole Hicks's four dogs from his yard." There were more incidents as well; see the (long) opinion for more details.

Davidson was convicted of stalking; "the trial judge assessed punishment at ten years of imprisonment, but suspended imposition of sentence and placed Appellant on community supervision for ten years." The relevant part of the stalking statute, as limited by the indictment (with some oversimplification by me), made it a crime to

on more than one occasion and pursuant to the same scheme or course of conduct that is directed specifically at another person, knowingly engage[] in conduct that: (1) … the actor knows or reasonably should know the other person will regard as threatening … that an offense will be committed against the other person's property; (2 [& 3]) causes the other person [or] a member of the other person's family or household … to be [reasonably] placed … in fear that an offense will be committed against the other person's property, or to feel harassed, annoyed, alarmed, abused, tormented, embarrassed, or offended ….

The appellate court, among other things, rejected Davidson's as-applied First Amendment challenge to the conviction. It didn't rely on the "true threats" First Amendment exception, perhaps because the relevant part of the statute didn't call for a showing of recklessly threatening speech (as the Supreme Court required in Counterman v. Colorado (2023)), but instead upheld the conviction on the grounds that "Even if a statute is content based, the legislature may regulate speech if it invades substantial privacy rights in an essentially intolerable manner":