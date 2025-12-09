Journal of Free Speech Law: "Incitement, Enthusiasm, and the Dangers of Negligent Protest," by John Inazu

The article is here; the Introduction:

On a busy Saturday afternoon in 1940, Walter Chaplinsky took to the streets of Rochester, New Hampshire, to distribute literature promoting the faith of Jehovah's Witnesses and denouncing all other religions. At one point, Chaplinsky encountered the City Marshall, whom he called a "damned racketeer" and a "damned Fascist." New Hampshire charged Chaplinsky under a criminal provision restricting "offensive" speech. In upholding Chaplinsky's conviction a unanimous United States Supreme Court asserted that "[a]rgument is unnecessary to demonstrate that the appellations 'damned racketeer' and 'damned Fascist' are epithets likely to provoke the average person to retaliation, and thereby cause a breach of the peace."

When teaching Chaplinsky to law students, I walk over to a nearby student and, in an appropriately loud and threatening voice, call the student a "damned racketeer." To date, not once have my words triggered a breach of the peace. The obvious point is that context matters. Chaplinsky and I may have spoken the same words, but the meaning of those words is determined at least in part by the context in which they are uttered. This latter observation has generated volumes of work in legal theory, linguistics, and philosophy. I won't revisit those debates here except to lay my own cards on the table: Meaning is somewhat but not entirely determined by context. To ignore context would mean a rigid fundamentalism; to defer to it entirely would mean an open-ended pragmatism without foundations. Neither of these options accurately describes the social world in which we live. But understanding context gives us a clearer sense of how to understand changed meaning not only among words but also among relationships, politics, and societies.

I think this is what is ultimately at stake in Oliver Wendell Holmes's famous dictum written a half-generation before the Supreme Court so confidently classified Chaplinsky's utterance as fighting words likely to breach the peace. That dictum, from Holmes's dissent in Gitlow v. New York, asserts with no less confidence that "every idea is an incitement" and that "the only difference between the expression of an opinion and an incitement in the narrow sense is the speaker's enthusiasm for the result." I want to suggest Holmes is right to assert that every idea is an incitement, but his subsequent focus on the speaker's enthusiasm neglects other important contextual factors. Chaplinsky's context included the generally understood meaning of the speaker's insults at the time he uttered them and the physical environment in which he uttered them. Without this additional context—in other words, without moving beyond merely "the speaker's enthusiasm for the result," we cannot adequately assess the likely harm of a speaker's words or whether the state should be permitted to limit those words based on that harm.