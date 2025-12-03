No Pseudonymity in Crypto Scam Case, Despite Alleged Death Threat Against Plaintiff

From today's order by Magistrate Judge Kathryn Starnella in Y.S. v. Doe (D. Colo.):

This case involves a cryptocurrency transaction wherein Plaintiff transferred approximately $100,000.00 in digital currency to various unknown individuals, who allegedly later blocked Plaintiff's requested withdrawals and absconded with the remaining funds….

"Lawsuits are public events." "Courts are public institutions which exist for the public to serve the public interest" and "secret court proceedings are anathema to a free society." Therefore, "[o]rdinarily, those using the courts must be prepared to accept the public scrutiny that is an inherent part of public trials." The Federal Rules of Civil Procedure contemplate the naming of the parties. Rule 10(a) requires that a complaint "name all the parties," and Rule 17(a) requires the prosecution of an action "in the name of the real party in interest." …

Plaintiff asks the Court to proceed pseudonymously in this litigation because he received a death threat from an unidentified individual who is, at least in part, allegedly responsible for the underlying cryptocurrency scam. The text message exchange indicates this individual told Plaintiff, "I'm going to send a hitman after you!" and that "[he] just contacted the hitman, [the hitman] checked [Plaintiff's] address" and the hitman would "find [Plaintiff] before 12 o'clock tomorrow[.]" The individual further stated the hitman would kill Plaintiff, and informed Plaintiff he knew his home address. This exchange occurred after Plaintiff confronted the individual about the alleged fraudulent crypto scheme that gives rise to this suit…