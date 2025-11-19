Any 2024-25 Journal Articles on Law and Religion That You Particularly Liked?

If so, consider nominating them for this award, by Dec. 15; note that the award is limited to relatively junior faculty members:

The AALS Section on Law and Religion seeks nominations for the 2025 Harold Berman Award for Excellence in Scholarship. This annual award recognizes a paper that has made an outstanding scholarly contribution to the field of law and religion. To be eligible, a paper must have been published between July 15, 2024, and November 15, 2025. The author must be a faculty member at an AALS Member School (with no more than 10 years' experience as a faculty member) or a full-time fellow or VAP at an AALS member school. Nominations should include the name of the author, the title of the paper, a statement of eligibility, and a brief rationale for choosing the paper for the award. Self-nominations are accepted. Nominations should be sent to Rick Garnett (rgarnett@nd.edu), Chair of the Berman Prize Committee, by December 15, 2025.