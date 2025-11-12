A new article by Prof. Sheldon Bernard Lyke; the abstract:

In an era where diversity often takes center stage, the conversation

around true equality for vulnerable minorities remains pressing. This essay

explores the concept of implementing gay quotas as a pathway to not only

increasing representation but also redefining the legal framework for

equality. The implementation of quotas for lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB)

individuals presents an opportunity to address disparities within educational

institutions and workplaces directly. By setting a standard for inclusion,

these quotas could help ensure that sexual minorities have equitable access

to opportunities, ultimately fostering a more diverse and inclusive

environment. Moreover, the legal challenges arising from such policies

could prompt courts to establish more explicit standards for equal protection

related to sexual orientation, creating lasting change. This essay critiques the current political strategies and Supreme Court

decisions that have led to a muddled landscape for equality, particularly for

sexual orientation. It argues that the focus on diversity as a means of

inclusion has distracted from true equality, especially in the context of race

and sexual orientation. The Supreme Court's inconsistent application of

equal protection principles in cases involving sexual orientation has led to

unclear legal standards. This essay also discusses ongoing discrimination

and harassment faced by LGB individuals in the workplace. Implementing

LGB quotas could push courts to clarify their stance on equal protection for

sexual orientation, thereby setting important legal precedents.

I don't support such proposals, but I thought it was worth noting. For an example of an attempt to implement preferences for "LGBTQIA" in a guaranteed minimum income pilot project in West Hollywood, see this post.

I was also curious about a subject that the article doesn't seem to touch on, which is how the program administrators would determine who is gay, lesbian, or bisexual; I therefore e-mailed Prof. Lyke, asking,

If such a quota is instituted, how can an institution determine whether someone is indeed eligible? Say, for instance, that an applicant says that she is bisexual, because she has been attracted both to men and to women. To be sure, she may publicly appear to be heterosexual—she may be married to a man, for instance—but I take it that this is entirely consistent with bisexuality. Would she have to certify (perhaps under penalty of perjury?) that she is in fact in some measure attracted to women? Would she have to certify that she has in the past had some sort of sexual contact with women?

I appreciate that this problem has already arisen with regard to various race-based programs, where it has indeed led to high-profile controversies. But it just seems at first glance like it would be more serious with regard to sexual orientation, given that it's so hard for an outsider to know for certain what someone's sexual orientation is (especially whether that orientation is bisexuality).

He was kind enough to respond: