The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
https://law.yale.edu/animals/people
For a delightful moment, I thought Yale Law School decided to set up its naming hierarchy with animals on top, and underneath it with separate directories for people, cats, dogs (whether pets or bulldog mascots), and so on. Regrettably not: Turns out https://law.yale.edu/animals is the site of the Law, Environment & Animals Program, and the /people subdirectory is for the staff. Rats!