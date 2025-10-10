A Discussion of "Campus Free Speech After October 7" at NYU

On Tuesday, the Federalist Society sponsored a panel on "Campus Free Speech After October 7," at New York University. The panel featured Judges Lisa Branch (Eleventh Circuit) and Roy Altman (S.D. Florida), former ACLU President Nadine Strossen, and the Manhattan Institute's Ilya Shapiro.

As detailed in the Washington Free Beacon, this event (or, rather, a smaller event just featuring Ilya Shapiro) almost did not happen. NYU initially blocked the event, citing scheduling and security concerns, but ultimately relented once its actions were subject to public scrutiny.

The event did happen at NYU on October 7, and was live-streamed. The video is below.