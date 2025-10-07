The Heritage Guide to the Constitution: Essay Nos. 201–216

To continue my preview of The Heritage Guide to the Constitution, which will ship on October 14, here are the authors of essays 201–216.

Essay No. 201: The Fifteenth Amendment —Earl M. Maltz

Essay No. 202: The Income Tax Amendment —Andy Grewal

Essay No. 203: The Popular Election Of Senators Amendment —Michael R. Dimino

Essay No. 204: The Senate Vacancies Amendment —Todd J. Zywicki

Essay No. 205: The Prohibition Amendment —Paul J. Larkin

Essay No. 206: The Suffrage Amendment —Judge Edith H. Jones & Jacob R. Weaver

Essay No. 207: The Presidential Terms Amendment —Brian C. Kalt

Essay No. 208: The Repeal Of Prohibition Amendment —Paul J. Larkin

Essay No. 209: The Presidential Term Limits Amendment —Judge Chad A. Readler & Andy Nolan

Essay No. 210: The District Of Columbia Electors Amendment —Derek T. Muller

Essay No. 211: The Poll Taxes Amendment —Derek T. Muller

Essay No. 212: The Presidential Succession Amendment—Sections 1 And 2 —John D. Feerick

Essay No. 213: The Presidential Succession Amendment—Section 3 —John D. Feerick

Essay No. 214: The Presidential Succession Amendment—Section 4 —John D. Feerick

Essay No. 215: The Minimum Voting Age Amendment —Michael R. Dimino

Essay No. 216: The Congressional Compensation Amendment —Giancarlo Canaparo