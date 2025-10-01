The Heritage Guide to the Constitution: Essay Nos. 126–150

To continue my preview of The Heritage Guide to the Constitution, which will ship on October 14, here are the authors of essays 126–150.

Essay No. 126: The Judicial Power—Ambassadors Clause —Christopher T. Landau & Chase T. Harrington

Essay No. 127: The Judicial Power—Admiralty Clause —Thomas H. Lee

Essay No. 128: The Judicial Power—Federal Party Clause —Judge Kenneth K. Lee

Essay No. 129: The Judicial Power—Interstate Controversies Clause —Judge Steven J. Menashi & Eli Nachmany

Essay No. 130: The Judicial Power—State-Citizen Diversity Clause —Ernest A. Young

Essay No. 131: The Judicial Power—Diversity Of Citizenship Clause —Stephen E. Sachs

Essay No. 132: The Judicial Power—Land Grant Jurisdiction Clause —Judge Lawrence Vandyke & Ethan Foster

Essay No. 133: The Judicial Power—Foreign Diversity Clause —Seth J. Lucas

Essay No. 134: The Original Jurisdiction Clause —Chief Judge William H. Pryor Jr., Nathaniel Sutton, & William Strench

Essay No. 135: The Appellate Jurisdiction Clause —Chief Judge William H. Pryor Jr.

Essay No. 136: The Criminal Trials Clause —Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt, Jacob J. Thackston, & Dexter Webster

Essay No. 137: The Treason Clause —Joyce Lee Malcolm

Essay No. 138: The Punishment Of Treason Clause —Joyce Lee Malcolm

Essay No. 139: The Full Faith And Credit Clause —Stephen E. Sachs

Essay No. 140: The Privileges And Immunities Clause —David R. Upham

Essay No. 141: The Fugitive From Justice Clause —Zack Smith

Essay No. 142: The Fugitive Slave Clause —Bradley Rebeiro

Essay No. 143: The Admissions Clause —Gary S. Lawson

Essay No. 144: The Territories Clause —Gary S. Lawson

Essay No. 145: The Property Clause —Judge Ryan T. Holte

Essay No. 146: The Claims Clause —Zack Smith

Essay No. 147: The Guarantee Clause —Robert G. Natelson

Essay No. 148: Amendments—Congressional Proposal Clause —Robert G. Natelson

Essay No. 149: Amendments—Convention Proposal Clause —Robert G. Natelson

Essay No. 150: Amendments—Ratification Process —Robert G. Natelson